  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Max Ventures and Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    539940   INE154U01015

MAX VENTURES AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(539940)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-17
120.70 INR   -0.54%
05:15aMAX VENTURES AND INDUSTRIES : Amalgamation/Merger
PU
02/22Max Ventures' Commercial Real Estate Project in Delhi, India Fully Leased Out
MT
02/11Max Ventures and Industries Limited Appoints Ka Luk Stanley Tai as a Non-Executive Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Max Ventures and Industries : Amalgamation/Merger

04/19/2022 | 05:15am EDT
VENTURES & INDUSTRIES

Apl19,2022

Listing Depament

Listing Depaent

SSE Limid

Nonal Sk Exchange of India Limd

Phie Jjeebhoy To

Exchange Pl, Sand Kua Complex,

Dalal Stt

Sand (East)

Mumbai-4 001

Mumbai-400051

rip Code: 9

Name of Scp: MIL

Subj: Dlsclosu under Rulation 30 of the uti and chae a of lndla {Listi

Obllalons and Disclure Ruinʦ) Rulatlons 2015. as amend ("SEBI LODR Reaulaons") - Composite Scheme  Amalgamon d ngement

Dear Sir/Madam,

Puuant  Regulation 30 of e SEBI LODR Rulations,  wish  in  e B of Di of e Company, in iʦ ing held on Apl 18, 2022, has appv e Comsi Scheme of Amalgamaon and Angement amongst M Ventus and Induses m a M s Limi and eir scve shaholde and ci (heinr d  as "he"), r:

a)

Amalgamon of M Vens and Induses Limited ("IL" or nsfer Company") with M Es Limi, wholly oed suidia of IL ("MEL" or "Tnsree Compan); a

b) Vaous other me incidenl, nseqᵫntial or oese inglly nnect heth,

puuant to ons 230  232  along wi ion 66 and oer applib pvisions of the Compani Act, 2013 (including any stu modiﬁcans or naenʦ or amendmenʦ the� and les made theunder, with et m e Appoint Date i.e. Apl 01, 2022, subjt to ipt of uisi statu /ula appvals incling the appval of the jusdictional Beh of e Nonal Company Law Tbunal.

Fuer, ination uid under Annexu I of the SEBI Ciular No. CICFD/CMD/4/2015 iu by SESI on September 9, 2015, a encled hewith as nexure A.

You a qᵫst to ke the same on co.

Thanking you,

You sinly,

For M Ventu and Ind

·

· ed

L .• " ' '• 

98 ,

r -

I

Nn Kumar Kansai

"

Chi Financial r D -� * -�"

Encl.: As above

Max Ventures and Industries Limited

Corporate Oﬀice: Max Towers, L-12, C-001/A/1, Sector- 16B, Noida- 201301, Uttar Pradesh, India I P: +91 120-4743222

Regd. Oﬀlce: 419, Bhai Mohan Singh Nagar, Village Railmajra, Tehsil Balachaur, Dist. S.B.S. Nagar (Nawanshahr), Punjab 144 533, lndia

E-Mail :secretarial@maxvil.com

CIN: L 85100PB2015PLC039204

nexureA

Deils of the Scme uer Rulan 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations   the SEBI Ciular No. CICFD/CMD/4/2015 dad pmr 9, 2015

Sr. No.

Pacula

I

Dlls

  • 1 Name  the entl 1. M Vens and Indu mid rIL" or "Tnsr Compan);

    ing pa of the heme

    and

    2.

    M Es Limi ("MEL" or "Tnsfe Compan)

    Dils in bef such as, size, tuover . ba  e psional ﬁnancial senʦ as on mber 31, 2021 of e ts invold in

    Name of the EnMax Ven and Indues Limi

    M  Limi

    e heme a as ('") exclud oer incoundeRenue fm I

    ions* (INRTl s (INR In khs)

    In khsl 1,537

    2,200

    ,249 68,962

    I

  • 3 Wher e acon M s Limi is a olly o subsia of x Ventus and wou ll thin la Iust Limi. The, the me does not ll wiin ld papa nsacons?

If yes, whether e same is done at •a's leng"?

tnson.

a  busine of The Tnsr Comny ls pmaly eng in e al es sr thhenttty(ies)

  • 5 Rionale Sche

    iʦ inenʦ in iʦ subsidia and al in pviding management nsuly seis to the gup mni and the Tn Company is engaged in e delopment  al ese diy and indiy thugh iʦ subsias and joint ntu.

    r

    the The Raonale of the me is aach as nexu A-1.

    --

  • 6 In

    ofcash In nsideon of the Amaaman of e Tnsr Company  the

    · nseon - aunt Tne Company, e Ts Company shall iue iʦ u sha or othei sha  the ui shaholde   Tnsr Company in e llowing man exchange o  e 1 ()  s of ce lue of INR 1- (Indn  Ten  NCh he In L on •   e i sha of L sha be s 1 i s lue INR 1- {lnn R Tan on ch cl u y paip In .n

  • 7 Bef dils of change in Upon  me mi into e, e Tns mpany ll issue shaholdi pam (if ui shas basis e shas enleme io (as menoned in int 6

any) of lis companya)  e u shahoe ofe Tnsr Company as on  R Da, and e Tnsr Company shall be aumacally dissolv wo ing und up. Fuer, e shas ld by the Tnsr Company in the Tns Company as on e da he ming ive, shall 

exmuished and call.

-

/U /

({�)

�

nexure A-1

TIONALE FOR THE SCHEME

Management deli that the Scheme is a pa  an oll anion plan  onali and stamline the existi gup  and it is excd  pvide e llong neﬁʦ r Tnsr Comny and Tns mpany:

a) The algamation uld le to simpliﬁcation of t exisng holding su and duon of shaholdi e  ve imdimenʦ,  any, in ilng  expansion plans and c enhd shalder value;

b) nlaon  busin psey ing  on by the Tnsr Company and t Tnse

Company, ich shall c gr opeonal syneies and eﬃcncies at multiple levels  business opeons and shall pvide signiﬁnt imus  eir gh;

c) e Amalgamation would ult in ﬁnaial u ng eﬃciently pooled, lelng  nliz and mo eﬃcient managent of nds, gr enomies of ale a a bigger and snger ue ba r tu gh, ich a pny divided amost  sepa  eti hin the gup;

d) ollng of ppe inon, onl, ﬁnancial, manageal and other us, theby ntng  e tu g  the me entity;

e) The Tnsr Company and the Tns Company o businees that mplent each oer a the, can  nnienUy mbi r mutual beneﬁt of the shaholde;

 Simpllcl in ing, ucing vaous  and gula complians and la cosʦ, ich pentiy have  be duplic, ductn in oonal d administi exnses and oveds, ber ﬆ and oonal eﬃciencies and it uld also su in in omum ulizon of us: and

g) This heme shall be in e benial ist of all e skeholde including t shaholde of e Tnr mpany.

Disclaimer

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAX VENTURES AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 11 806 M 155 M 155 M
Net income 2021 76,8 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
Net Debt 2021 4 540 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 109x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 736 M 233 M 233 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart MAX VENTURES AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Max Ventures and Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sahil Vachani Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Nitin Kumar Kansal Chief Financial Officer
Analjit Singh Non-Executive Chairman
Navneet Narayan Malhotra Head-Projects, Engineering & IT
Manohar Kumar Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAX VENTURES AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED-6.14%233
CBRE GROUP, INC.-21.08%27 732
KE HOLDINGS INC.-32.85%16 172
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED17.30%15 125
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-28.38%11 474
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-16.50%11 249