  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Max Ventures and Industries Limited
  News
  Summary
    539940   INE154U01015

MAX VENTURES AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(539940)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
169.10 INR   +0.39%
Max Ventures and Industries : Newspaper Advertisements

10/31/2022 | 06:22am EDT
October 31, 2022

Listing Department

Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street

Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 539940

Name of Scrip: MAXVIL

Sub.: Newspaper publication in relation to meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company pursuant to an Order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the copies of the newspaper advertisement published on October 31, 2022, in The Tribune (English) and Jagbani (Punjabi), both in Punjab Edition.

You are requested to take the aforesaid on record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Max Ventures and Industries Limited

Ankit Jain

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Encl.: As above

Disclaimer

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 104 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net income 2022 3 877 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
Net cash 2022 1 576 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 875 M 302 M 302 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 46,7%
