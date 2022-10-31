Max Ventures and Industries : Newspaper Advertisements 10/31/2022 | 06:22am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields October 31, 2022 Listing Department Listing Department BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400051 Scrip Code: 539940 Name of Scrip: MAXVIL Sub.: Newspaper publication in relation to meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company pursuant to an Order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the copies of the newspaper advertisement published on October 31, 2022, in The Tribune (English) and Jagbani (Punjabi), both in Punjab Edition. You are requested to take the aforesaid on record. Thanking you, Yours faithfully For Max Ventures and Industries Limited Ankit Jain Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Encl.: As above 04PUNJAB THE TRIBUNE CHANDIGARH | MONDAY | 31 OCTOBER 2022 Toepartyline:SADtoBibiJagirKaur Tribune News Service Dr Cheema and Rakhra con- stand her view point. That's veyed her the party's senti- all I can say at the moment." Jalandhar, October 30 ments and urged her to follow Bibi Jagir Kaur said, "As far Sikhbodiesseek'visaonarrival'forpilgrims SAKA PANJA SAHIB CENTENARY Say political differences affecting movement of jathas Dr Daljit Singh Cheema and the party line. as my decision on contesting Surjit Singh Rakhra of the Cheema said, "Further talks the poll is concerned, I had SAD today met former SGPC will continue. We had a discus- already discussed the issue chief Bibi Jagir Kaur in sion in a very positive atmos- with the SGPC president Har- Kapurthala in the wake of her phere with her. We deem it our jinder Singh Dhami. I have recent statements against the dutytodiscussthingswiththe told them (SAD leaders) that prevalent culture in the party. senior leader and to under- let Dhami take a decision." Tribune News Service Amritsar, October 30 Liberalisedvisapolicy,upkeep of the Sikh shrines and resumption of train service between India and Pakistan were the main issues raised during the centenary of Sha- heedi Saka (martyrdom mas- sacre) Panja Sahib at Gurd- wara Sri Panja Sahib in Hasan Abdal in Pakistan today. The samagam was jointly organised by the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (PSGPC) and Shiromani Gurdwara Par- bandhak Committee (SGPC). Akal Takht's officiating jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said post-Partition, many gurdhams (Sikh shrines), including Gurdwara Panja Sahib, went to Pak- istan, towards which the Sikh community had deep reverence and devotion. He emphasised that the Sikh shrines and institutions need to be strengthened. He believed that the political differences among the neigh- ABOUT THE INCIDENT ■ A special "ardas" was held at Hasan Abdal railway sta- tion, where the incident took place on October 30, 1922 ■ Around 200 volunteers had blocked the rail track as they wanted to serve langar to the Sikh detainees ■ The train was brought to a screeching halt, but not before mowing down at least 11 volunteers ■ Bhai Karam Singh and Bhai Partap Singh succumbed Sikh dignitaries at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan on Sunday. and were declared martyrs bouring nations affected the resumed," he said. He proposed that the Sikh movement of Sikh jathas. "I SGPC chief Harjinder preachers and raagi jathas urge both the governments to Singh Dhami said the Sikhs must be given multiple initiate on-arrival visas to the would continue to follow the visas, so that they could have Sikhs who aspire to visit the footsteps of Shaheed Bhai easy access to the Sikh shrinesoneitherside,without Karam Singh and Shaheed shrines in Pakistan. any inconvenience," he said. Bhai Pratap Singh. Out of 157 applications sub- He also raised the issue of Dhami appealed to allow mitted by the SGPC, 40 were train service between India open pilgrimage to the Sikh rejected by Pakistan this and Pakistan being suspend- shrines. He also mentioned time. It was only after the ed from 2020 onwards. "Train about the denial of visas to SGPC's adamant stand that was the most affordable Sikh personalities who 14 more members were grant- mode of transport for pil- aspired to attend the cente- ed visas at the eleventh hour, grims. The service should be nary congregation. which included raagis of the Golden Temple, who were to perform during the event. Dhami also appealed to abolish the condition of passport for pilgrims crossing to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Narowal district. PSGPC chief Ameer Singh and additional secretary of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Rana Shahid Saleem assured to take up the issues with the appropriate authorities. "Pakistan government values minorities. The government is duty bound to maintain shrines of every religion," said Saleem. Shiromani Akali Dal leaders Paramjit Singh Sarna and others also addressed the congregation. Family members of the martyrs were honoured during the event. Meanwhile, the PSGPC and the ETPB assured to build a memorial of Shaheedi Saka Panja Sahib. There was a proposal to set up a sarai at Gur- dwara Nankana Sahib and a museum by the ETPB. 6 mobiles seized from undertrials DaughtersofSarari,formerOSDtradecharges Ferozepur, October 30 Sixmobilephoneswereseized from the Central jail in two separate cases. In the first case, five mobile phones were recovered from the undertrials identified as Ajay Kumar, Jaskaran, Gau- tam Kumar and Sunil Kumar. As per information, Ajay had picked up two packets near barrack number three of the jail. The packets were reportedly thrown from outside the jail premises. During interro- gation, the suspect revealed about two more packets which he had received earlier had beenhandedovertoJaskaran. When these packets were opened, three mobile phones, besides 23 packets of tobacco and three packets of cigarette were recovered. In another case, a mobile phone was seized from an undertrial Balwinder Singh of Hasta Kalan. The accused was booked under Section 52-A of the Prisons Act. - OC Anirudh Gupta Ferozepur, October 30 After a purported audio clip of Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari and his "friend-turned- foe" Tarsem Lal Kapoor went viral creating a furore in the state politics, their daughters have now reportedly locked horns on social media. While the minister's daughter Simranjit Sarari was seen defending her father, his former OSD's daughter Sherry Kapoorlamentedthatthepeople were apparently unhappy withthestyleoffunctioningof theministerandworkerswere leaving them. Simranjit said there were some "opportunist" people who had come forward for their vested interests and "vanished" at the time of cri- sis. "It's for the masses to decide our working style. People are always supreme," said Simranjit, adding that they wereworkingselflesslyforthe Dera Sacha Sauda followers honour Fauja Singh Sarari. MINISTER VISITS NAAM CHARCHA GHAR A video of Fauja Singh Sarari entering premises of 'Naam Charcha Ghar' at Mohan Ke village surfaced online

Dera 'premis' said Sarari was passing through the area and the minister stopped to hear their grievances

Shiv Kumar, who heads the 15-member committee of Dera Sacha Sauda, said Sarari's visit was not planned benefit of residents. them of high-handedness, Continuing her tirade stating that those who worked againstSarari,Sherryaccused relentlessly for their success wereleavingthemduetotheir anti-worker practices. The video of both girls slugging it out on social media has attracted a lot of attention. The entire controversy started when Joney Kapoor, who claimed to beSarari's personal assistant, was booked and subsequently apprehended by the police for using the Tricolour and a "hooter" on his car. As per information, Joney and his supporters reportedly got inkling that the action had been initiated with concurrence of the minister, which apparently infuriated them, including his uncle Tarsem Lal Kapoor, who had been working with Sarari as an OSD. Later, Kapoor allegedly released the audio, which triggered the controversy. Meanwhile, Sarari has been claiming innocence, terming the audio as concocted and an attempt to malign his image. 8 drug peddlers nabbed Our Correspondent Mohinder Singh and Vikas of Khari Khurd and Hans Raj of Abohar, October 30 Sriganganagar - were held The police have held eight when 25-kg poppy husk was drug peddlers, including seized from their car. two women. Mohan Lal of Dabla was Sarabjit Kaur of Gobind held with 7-kg poppy husk. Pura Bathinda and Sarvjit The police seized 12-gm Kaur Binder of Maur Mandi heroin from Rajpal Singh Bathinda were held as they Raju of Khunja and were reportedly carrying 15- Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi of Punjab Diary his job very seriously. From doing social work through his NGO to meeting diplomats for espousing the cause of Punjabis abroad- Sahney sure is trying to be the "Punjab da Puttar", especially as his detractors had earlier accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of selecting non-Punjabis (Sahney is settled in New Delhi) for nomination of the Upper House. kg poppy husk at Satipura Peerkamria village. All the near Abohar-Hanumangarh peddlers have been booked Road. Three persons - under the NDPS Act. Sikh devotees at Akal Takht in Amritsar on Sunday. SUNIL KUMAR Amrit Sanchar to focus on'de-addiction'ofyouth COURTESY MEET BalwantSinghRamoowalia calls on Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Lying low till dust settles down Gurdaspur: Very few men have the virtue to withstand the highest bidder. The rest just buckle in at the sight of the moolah. Officers engaged in making a quick buck were clearly unnerved when news spread that a couple of IAS officers, often referred to as "men of unimpeachable integrity", left the shores of the country after the Vigilance sleuths turned on the heat. The recent arrest of a few ex-ministers has also proved that these sleuths are in no mood to relent. The consensus among senior officers now is to lie low till the dust settles down. One bureaucrat even went to the extent of saying, "Honest officers are not scared. It is just reminding certain that 'Jaisee karnee, waisee bharni'." All's well that ends well Beware of scammers Amritsar: A resident hired the costliest cook for preparing dinner and morning tea. The victim paid Rs 48,000 in advance for the cook he hired through an online agency. "The scammer did prepare dinner for us on the very first day and served tea the next morning. Ever since then, we have not seen him," said the vic- tim. "Going to the police will require time and resources. I have already learnt my lesson," he said. For those who are curi- ous, the cook had cooked 'masra di dal' for dinner. CM house residents' bane Sangrur: The rented accommodation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Patiala Road at Dream Land colony has become a bane of residents. Protesters block Sangrur-Patiala Road without thinking even once that the CM does not come here frequently. Apart from farmers, government and contractual staff protest here repeatedly. All the requests of Tribune News Service Amritsar, October 30 Amritpal Singh, head of Waris Punjab De, which was founded by late Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, said Amrit Sanchar will result in de-addiction of youngsters and the entire state will be free from drugs. Amritpal participated in the event organised by the Shiro- mani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at Akal Amrit Sanchar. A couple of youngsters escorting him were seen carrying rifles. Addressing the media, he saidsimilareventswerebeing held across the state. He flayed those stating that his actions would bring back the period of 1980s in the state. He said there was no other issue in the state but to free it from the "shackles of slav- ery". He asked farm leader Rakesh Tikait not to interfere Batala: Three years ago when more than two dozen people died following a blast at an illegal firecracker unit, the administration had gone all out to ensure an encore does not happen. However, businessmen dealing in firecrackers did not listen. The lure of the lucre was too powerful for them to see rea- son. Business went on as usual, following which the city sat on a powder keg this Diwali season. Residents in general and SDM Shayari Bhandrai in particular heaved a sigh of relief when the last of the firecrackers went off sans any untoward incident. As they say, all's well that ends well! Sangrur administration that "CM does not stay here" fall on deaf ears. "The house will continue to attract protesters. If residents want to get rid of agitators, they should convince the CM to vacate this rented accommodation," said a protester. Takht today. On his call, a large number of Sikh youth gathered at Akal Takht to take part in the in the affairs of Punjab and social media influencer Vicky Thomas to stay away from the Sikh issues. Espousing the cause of Punjabis Chandigarh: Member of Rajya Sabha Vikramjit Singh Sahney seems to be taking CONTRIBUTED BY RAVI DHALIWAL, RUCHIKA KHANNA, MANMEET SINGH GILL & PARVESH SHARMA Attachments Original Link

