Maxar Spotlight: Uncovering Potential Sanction Violations Through...

In 2017, the United States enacted a "maximum pressure" sanction campaign designed to financially isolate Venezuela, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his authoritarian regime, according to the Center for a New American Security.1

Prior to the sanctions on state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. and others associated with the oil industry, Venezuela exported 1.3 million barrels of oil per day (bpd)2 and had a gross domestic product (GDP) of $98.4 billion.3 In 2021, Venezuelan exports fell to 700,000 bpd,4 and the country's GDP plummeted to $42.53 billion.3 The New Yorker reports Maduro's government is strapped for cash and Venezuelan citizens face shortages of food, medicine and other necessities.5

Bypassing U.S. sanctions to export oil from Venezuela has been accomplished with vessels owned or operated by international facilitators, including Cuba, Cyprus, Iran, the People's Republic of China and Russia. To avoid detection, vessels engage in "dark" activity: turning off the oil tankers' Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders, sailing slowly and engaging in ship-to-ship transfers, among other actions.

For this edition of Maxar Spotlight, we examined Venezuela's multifaceted maritime activities and economic relationships. Our experts used Maxar Crow's Nest Maritime Monitoring and Security solution, Vivid basemap and comprehensive analytic reports to identify and track oil tankers, provide contextual mapping layers and deliver insight by harnessing the collective power of proprietary and open-source information.

