Maxar Technologies Inc.

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
Summary 
Summary

Maxar Technologies : Advancing the Future of Space in the Cloud

02/10/2021 | 10:26am EST
Maxar continues to implement Amazon Web Services (AWS) capabilities across its operations to accelerate its speed and scale of innovation. During AWS re:Invent 2020, Dr. Walter Scott, Maxar Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, spoke with Shayn Hawthorne, Space Technology Leader in the AWS Aerospace and Satellite Solutions business segment, about advancing the future of space in the cloud. They discussed how Maxar leverages a wide variety of AWS services including AWS Ground Station, AWS storage solutions, machine learning and high-performance compute. Watch the full conversation below.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73Nr2sDuJfE

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 15:25:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 707 M - -
Net income 2020 183 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,49x
Yield 2020 0,07%
Capitalization 3 275 M 3 275 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,42x
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 40,67 $
Last Close Price 53,52 $
Spread / Highest target 4,63%
Spread / Average Target -24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.38.69%3 275
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.8.38%204 937
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.28.84%90 741
ERICSSON AB16.14%45 625
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-0.51%42 054
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.68%31 043
