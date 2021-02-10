Maxar Technologies : Advancing the Future of Space in the Cloud

Maxar continues to implement Amazon Web Services (AWS) capabilities across its operations to accelerate its speed and scale of innovation. During AWS re:Invent 2020, Dr. Walter Scott, Maxar Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, spoke with Shayn Hawthorne, Space Technology Leader in the AWS Aerospace and Satellite Solutions business segment, about advancing the future of space in the cloud. They discussed how Maxar leverages a wide variety of AWS services including AWS Ground Station, AWS storage solutions, machine learning and high-performance compute. Watch the full conversation below.

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73Nr2sDuJfE