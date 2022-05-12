Maxar Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders, held on May 11, 2022.

Holders of a total of 58,491,005 shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.0001 par value (“Common Shares”) representing approximately 79.71% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares voted in connection with the meeting. Stockholders voted in favor of the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director Shares Voted For Shares Voted Against Shares Abstained Broker Non-Votes Howell M. Estes III 47,051,001 392,677 53,813 10,993,514 Nick S. Cyprus 47,239,630 198,762 59,099 10,993,514 Roxanne J. Decyk 46,340,153 1,105,005 52,333 10,993,514 Joanne O. Isham 47,108,672 345,874 42,945 10,993,514 Daniel L. Jablonsky 47,286,565 171,162 39,764 10,993,514 C. Robert Kehler 47,111,390 336,154 49,947 10,993,514 Gilman Louie 47,234,085 214,272 49,134 10,993,514 L. Roger Mason, Jr. 46,674,055 774,711 48,725 10,993,514 Heather A. Wilson 47,167,925 285,305 44,261 10,993,514 Eric J. Zahler 46,656,244 780,110 61,137 10,993,514 Eddy Zervigon 46,661,931 775,662 59,898 10,993,514

In addition, stockholders voted to approve each of the other proposals presented at the meeting, including approval of the Company’s executive compensation and ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

