Maxar Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders
05/12/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders, held on May 11, 2022.
Holders of a total of 58,491,005 shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.0001 par value (“Common Shares”) representing approximately 79.71% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares voted in connection with the meeting. Stockholders voted in favor of the election of all director nominees as follows:
Director
Shares Voted For
Shares Voted Against
Shares Abstained
Broker Non-Votes
Howell M. Estes III
47,051,001
392,677
53,813
10,993,514
Nick S. Cyprus
47,239,630
198,762
59,099
10,993,514
Roxanne J. Decyk
46,340,153
1,105,005
52,333
10,993,514
Joanne O. Isham
47,108,672
345,874
42,945
10,993,514
Daniel L. Jablonsky
47,286,565
171,162
39,764
10,993,514
C. Robert Kehler
47,111,390
336,154
49,947
10,993,514
Gilman Louie
47,234,085
214,272
49,134
10,993,514
L. Roger Mason, Jr.
46,674,055
774,711
48,725
10,993,514
Heather A. Wilson
47,167,925
285,305
44,261
10,993,514
Eric J. Zahler
46,656,244
780,110
61,137
10,993,514
Eddy Zervigon
46,661,931
775,662
59,898
10,993,514
In addition, stockholders voted to approve each of the other proposals presented at the meeting, including approval of the Company’s executive compensation and ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.
