  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Maxar Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/12 04:00:02 pm EDT
27.64 USD   -0.97%
04:33pMaxar Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
12:10pTRANSCRIPT : Maxar Technologies Inc. Presents at Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference, May-12-2022 12:10 PM
CI
05/10SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Finishing with Upbeat Advance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maxar Technologies Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

05/12/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of stockholders, held on May 11, 2022.

Holders of a total of 58,491,005 shares of the Company’s common stock, $0.0001 par value (“Common Shares”) representing approximately 79.71% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Shares voted in connection with the meeting. Stockholders voted in favor of the election of all director nominees as follows:

Director

Shares Voted For

Shares Voted Against

Shares Abstained

Broker Non-Votes

Howell M. Estes III

47,051,001

392,677

53,813

10,993,514

Nick S. Cyprus

47,239,630

198,762

59,099

10,993,514

Roxanne J. Decyk

46,340,153

1,105,005

52,333

10,993,514

Joanne O. Isham

47,108,672

345,874

42,945

10,993,514

Daniel L. Jablonsky

47,286,565

171,162

39,764

10,993,514

C. Robert Kehler

47,111,390

336,154

49,947

10,993,514

Gilman Louie

47,234,085

214,272

49,134

10,993,514

L. Roger Mason, Jr.

46,674,055

774,711

48,725

10,993,514

Heather A. Wilson

47,167,925

285,305

44,261

10,993,514

Eric J. Zahler

46,656,244

780,110

61,137

10,993,514

Eddy Zervigon

46,661,931

775,662

59,898

10,993,514

In addition, stockholders voted to approve each of the other proposals presented at the meeting, including approval of the Company’s executive compensation and ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company’s filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 805 M - -
Net income 2022 25,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 974 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 87,0x
Yield 2022 0,10%
Capitalization 2 057 M 2 057 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 27,91 $
Average target price 43,17 $
Spread / Average Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Independent Director
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Internal Operations & Risk Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-5.49%2 057
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-16.12%3 144
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.-42.81%741
INTELLIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.67%556
MYNARIC AG-28.05%188
KEBNI AB (PUBL)-9.35%7