  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Maxar Technologies Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-28 pm EDT
26.67 USD   +1.14%
05:20pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
05:10pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pMaxar Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend
BU
Maxar Technologies : Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

07/28/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
Maxar Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Westminster, Colo. - July 28, 2022 - Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of one cent ($0.01) per share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2022.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company's filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jonny Bell

Maxar Investor Relations

1-303-684-5543

jonny.bell@maxar.com

Media Contact:

Kristin Carringer

Maxar Media Relations

1-303-684-4352

kristin.carringer@maxar.com

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:18:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 817 M - -
Net income 2022 38,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 985 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,5x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 1 944 M 1 944 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 96,8%
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Independent Director
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Internal Operations & Risk Officer, SVP
