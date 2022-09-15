Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Maxar Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-15 pm EDT
21.52 USD   -1.65%
04:25pMaxar Technologies CFO to Retire in 2023
MT
04:18pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES BRIEF : Co has initiated a search process to identify the company's next CFO; Porter will continue as CFO until a successor is appointed
MT
04:17pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES BRIEF : Says Chief Financial Officer Biggs Porter to Retire in 2023
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maxar Technologies Chief Financial Officer Biggs Porter to Retire in 2023

09/15/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Biggs Porter intends to retire from the Company sometime in 2023 and will remain in a consulting role following his retirement through March of 2024 to assist with the transition of the CFO office.

Maxar has initiated a search process to identify the company’s next CFO. Porter will continue as CFO until a successor is appointed and will assist with the process in order to ensure a seamless transition.

“Biggs has been instrumental in driving Maxar’s growth and financial transformation over the last several years,” said Maxar Chief Executive Officer Dan Jablonsky. “Under Biggs’ leadership, Maxar has reduced leverage, generated topline growth, margin expansion and significantly increased free cash flow. Thanks to his contributions, we have strengthened Maxar’s place as a global space leader and better positioned the company for long-term growth and value creation. On behalf of the Board and management team, I want to thank Biggs for his dedication to Maxar and I look forward to working together with him as we transition to a new CFO.”

“It has been extremely rewarding to have been a part of such a great team and such an innovative and impactful company,” said Porter. “With the progress we have made on our strategic growth plans, I am confident now is the right time to begin this transition. I look forward to seeing its continued success.”

Porter joined Maxar Technologies in August 2018 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. During his tenure, Maxar successfully monetized assets and completed an equity offering, using proceeds to reduce debt, and recently completed a refinancing that has resulted in an improved capital structure and greater financial flexibility for Maxar. Porter also increased financial discipline and led the introduction of new financial tools and processes.

Prior to Maxar, Porter spent five years as Executive Vice President and CFO at Fluor Corporation, and six years as CFO of Tenet Healthcare Corp. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and TXU. He was twice named one of the 100 most influential people in finance by Treasury and Risk Magazine and was named multiple times in two different industries as a leading CFO by Institutional Investor magazine, including most recently at Maxar.

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers both create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company’s filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
04:25pMaxar Technologies CFO to Retire in 2023
MT
04:18pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES BRIEF : Co has initiated a search process to identify the company's nex..
MT
04:17pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES BRIEF : Says Chief Financial Officer Biggs Porter to Retire in 2023
MT
04:17pMaxar Technologies Chief Financial Officer Biggs Porter to Retire in 2023
BU
09/14MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/12MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Mapping Methane Emissions Using Maxar's WorldView-3 Satellite
PU
08/31Maxar Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
08/19MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Participates in National Space Council Event with Vice Pres...
PU
08/11Wells Fargo Adjusts Maxar Technologies Price Target to $38 From $39, Maintains Overweig..
MT
08/10Truist Securities Lowers Maxar Technologies Price Target to $44 From $52, Maintains Buy..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 808 M - -
Net income 2022 31,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,1x
Yield 2022 0,18%
Capitalization 1 624 M 1 624 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 21,88 $
Average target price 39,00 $
Spread / Average Target 78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Independent Director
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Internal Operations & Risk Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-25.91%1 624
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-30.63%180 625
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-10.82%40 438
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-44.59%39 634
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-14.95%37 201
NOKIA OYJ-10.84%27 918