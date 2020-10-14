Log in
Maxar Technologies : Delivers High-Power Digital Audio Radio Satellite to Launch...

10/14/2020 | 12:45pm EDT

The powerful, Maxar-built SXM-7 satellite arrived at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on October 13, 2020. Once on orbit, SiriusXM, the leading audio entertainment company in the United States, will use SXM-7 to ensure continuous and reliable delivery of SiriusXM's entertainment and data services to tens of millions of subscribers across North America. SXM-7 will deliver the highest power density of any commercial satellite on-orbit, sending more than 8,000 watts of content to the continental U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, increasing the quality of signal for SiriusXM subscribers.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 16:44:06 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 736 M - -
Net income 2020 -70,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 615 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,3x
Yield 2020 0,13%
Capitalization 1 814 M 1 814 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,55x
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 98,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeff Culwell Chief Product Officer & Senior Vice President
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.90.17%1 749
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-16.99%170 861
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.19.33%54 121
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-23.75%41 037
ERICSSON AB16.92%36 426
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.16%28 580
