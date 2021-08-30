Maxar Technologies : Employees and Jane Goodall Institute Update Uganda Map for ...

To protect chimpanzees, conservation practitioners must first know their habitat locations. A current map is essential to supporting this endangered species. The chimpanzee range spans 21 countries from East to Central and West Africa. Having once had a population of 1 million-2 million just a century ago, chimpanzees are already extinct in three countries, and it is estimated that their population numbers are 172,700 to 299,700 in the wild.

The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outline 17 objectives to make the world a more equitable, peaceful and prosperous place for all living beings on the planet. SDG 15, Life on Land, highlights different ways to help preserve natural habitats, increase biodiversity and ensure a sustainable future for animals, like chimpanzees. The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) focuses on community-led approaches, known as 'Tacare,' which empower local communities to connect conservation objectives with ecosystem services important for their livelihoods and drive nature-based development and conservation decision-making. To achieve the goals outlined in SDG 15, it is crucial to have an accurate map of forested areas that need to be preserved, which can be used by local communities and governments in their land-use planning to protect and restore watersheds and other ecosystem services supporting people, animals and the environment. This was one of the objectives of the Maxar-JGI mapathon earlier this summer.