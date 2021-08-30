Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Maxar Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maxar Technologies : Employees and Jane Goodall Institute Update Uganda Map for ...

08/30/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To protect chimpanzees, conservation practitioners must first know their habitat locations. A current map is essential to supporting this endangered species. The chimpanzee range spans 21 countries from East to Central and West Africa. Having once had a population of 1 million-2 million just a century ago, chimpanzees are already extinct in three countries, and it is estimated that their population numbers are 172,700 to 299,700 in the wild.

The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outline 17 objectives to make the world a more equitable, peaceful and prosperous place for all living beings on the planet. SDG 15, Life on Land, highlights different ways to help preserve natural habitats, increase biodiversity and ensure a sustainable future for animals, like chimpanzees. The Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) focuses on community-led approaches, known as 'Tacare,' which empower local communities to connect conservation objectives with ecosystem services important for their livelihoods and drive nature-based development and conservation decision-making. To achieve the goals outlined in SDG 15, it is crucial to have an accurate map of forested areas that need to be preserved, which can be used by local communities and governments in their land-use planning to protect and restore watersheds and other ecosystem services supporting people, animals and the environment. This was one of the objectives of the Maxar-JGI mapathon earlier this summer.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 17:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
01:32pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Employees and Jane Goodall Institute Update Uganda Map for ..
PU
07:50aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Barclays Initiates Coverage on Maxar Technologies With Equa..
MT
08/25MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Open Data Response to Flooding in Tennessee
PU
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : The Convergence of Geospatial Data has Great Potential but ..
PU
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Open Data Response to Tropical Storm Henri
PU
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : TD Securities Adjusts Maxar Technologies' Price Target to $..
MT
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Shares Rise On Contract Awards
MT
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Dual-Listed Maxar Awarded Contract to Build SXM-10 Satellit..
MT
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Wins Order to Build Another Satellite, SXM-10, for SiriusXM
MT
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Awarded Contract to Build SXM-10 Satellite for SiriusXM
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 783 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,11 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 114 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -296x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 2 277 M 2 277 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 31,39 $
Average target price 43,36 $
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-18.66%2 277
BEIJING BDSTAR NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-15.12%3 348
CHENGDU CORPRO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.101.43%2 758
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.3.16%1 170
ANHUI SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD-10.71%1 002
INTELLIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.95%436