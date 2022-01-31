Log in
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
Maxar Technologies : Enhancing Maritime Domain Awareness With Maxar's Crow's Nest Solu...
01/31/2022 | 12:12pm EST

01/31/2022 | 12:12pm EST
Nations often ask their navies to monitor vast maritime regions for vessels engaged in nefarious activity. Often, these vessels are operating dark, meaning they are not broadcasting via Automatic Identification System (AIS), a signal that tells other vessels where they are located. The lack of an AIS signal makes maintaining maritime domain awareness an even greater challenge. Maxar's Crow's Nest Maritime Monitoring and Security (MMS) product enables naval organizations to gain deeper insights into vessel activity within their areas of interest.

Maxar's Crow's Nest MMS leverages space-based optical and radar imagery, advanced machine learning, automation and low-latency alerting to deliver critical information quickly, with the intent of saving lives, resources and time. Crow's Nest MMS provides broad-area surveillance and the ability to "zoom in" on vessels for greater understanding of an individual vessel's activity and identity.

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 17:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 763 M - -
Net income 2021 -22,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 061 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -74,7x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 1 774 M 1 774 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float -
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 24,42 $
Average target price 41,25 $
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Independent Director
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-17.30%1 774
BEIJING BDSTAR NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-12.13%2 753
CHENGDU CORPRO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.97%1 563
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.0.35%1 386
SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD-17.22%1 164
INTELLIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-16.96%563