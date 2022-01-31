Maxar Technologies : Enhancing Maritime Domain Awareness With Maxar's Crow's Nest Solu...

Nations often ask their navies to monitor vast maritime regions for vessels engaged in nefarious activity. Often, these vessels are operating dark, meaning they are not broadcasting via Automatic Identification System (AIS), a signal that tells other vessels where they are located. The lack of an AIS signal makes maintaining maritime domain awareness an even greater challenge. Maxar's Crow's Nest Maritime Monitoring and Security (MMS) product enables naval organizations to gain deeper insights into vessel activity within their areas of interest.

Maxar's Crow's Nest MMS leverages space-based optical and radar imagery, advanced machine learning, automation and low-latency alerting to deliver critical information quickly, with the intent of saving lives, resources and time. Crow's Nest MMS provides broad-area surveillance and the ability to "zoom in" on vessels for greater understanding of an individual vessel's activity and identity.