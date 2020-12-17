Log in
Maxar Technologies Inc.

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Maxar Technologies : Mapbox Adds Maxar's Vivid Basemap as Global Foundational Imagery ...

12/17/2020 | 01:35pm EST
Mapbox, a location data platform for mobile and web applications, is uploading 135 million sq km of Maxar's Vivid Basic basemap into its mapping platform this week under a new agreement with Maxar. This is Mapbox's largest imagery purchase to date and marks a major advancement in how recent and consistent their satellite image layer is, as Maxar is now the platform's sole provider of commercial satellite imagery.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 18:34:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 710 M - -
Net income 2020 352 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,23x
Yield 2020 0,11%
Capitalization 2 143 M 2 143 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 29,94 $
Last Close Price 35,15 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target -14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeff Culwell Chief Product Officer & Senior Vice President
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.124.31%2 143
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-6.76%188 965
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.37.05%65 802
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.67%41 153
ERICSSON AB22.39%39 983
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.3.59%28 297
