Maxar Technologies : Mapbox Adds Maxar's Vivid Basemap as Global Foundational Imagery ...

Mapbox, a location data platform for mobile and web applications, is uploading 135 million sq km of Maxar's Vivid Basic basemap into its mapping platform this week under a new agreement with Maxar. This is Mapbox's largest imagery purchase to date and marks a major advancement in how recent and consistent their satellite image layer is, as Maxar is now the platform's sole provider of commercial satellite imagery.

