    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  
Maxar Technologies : Named to Arlington Magazine's 2021 Best Places to Work

10/14/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
Maxar is honored to be listed by Arlington Magazine as one of its 2021 Best Places to Work. The award recognizes and honors the best places to work in Arlington, McLean and Falls Church, Virginia. The goal of the program is to support and celebrate the region's economy, workforce and businesses.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 17:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 783 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,11 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -522x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 2 103 M 2 103 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 28,98 $
Average target price 42,40 $
Spread / Average Target 46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-24.90%2 103
BEIJING BDSTAR NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-19.15%3 245
CHENGDU CORPRO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.63.21%2 280
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.0.58%1 139
INTELLIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.37.74%520
MYNARIC AG-19.40%279