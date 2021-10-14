Maxar Technologies : Named to Arlington Magazine's 2021 Best Places to Work

Maxar is honored to be listed by Arlington Magazine as one of its 2021 Best Places to Work. The award recognizes and honors the best places to work in Arlington, McLean and Falls Church, Virginia. The goal of the program is to support and celebrate the region's economy, workforce and businesses.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 17:01:05 UTC.