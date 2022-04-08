Maxar Technologies : Open Data Response to Flash Flooding in Brazil

Two days of torrential rain in Brazil have triggered flash floods and landslides, killing at least 14 as of April 8, 2022, and an unknown number of people are missing. Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state was the hardest hit, including the popular tourist town of Paraty. The storm turned streets into rivers, sweeping away cars and destroying hillside homes. Local officials said that some areas received up to 31 inches (800 mm) of rain in 48 hours.

Learn more about the flooding in Brazil in the following news articles:

When crises occur, Maxar is committed to supporting the humanitarian community by providing critical and actionable information to assist response efforts and fulfill our purpose, For A Better World. As part of our Open Data Program, Maxar will publicly release data of the affected areas to support response efforts as it becomes available.

Any imagery or data distributed through the Open Data Program is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial 4.0 license (CC BY-NC 4.0). This licensing allows for noncommercial use of the information, meaning it can quickly be integrated into first responder workflows with organizations like Team Rubicon, the Red Cross and other nonprofits. If commercial companies are interested in using the data distributed through the Open Data Program, it can be purchased by contacting us here.

Imagery has been posted on our Open Data Program website. Please continue to check this site and our social media channels for updates on additional post-event data.