    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
04/08 02:50:58 pm EDT
37.30 USD   -1.45%
04/06Russian media campaign falsely claims Bucha deaths are fakes
AQ
04/06Russian media campaign dismisses Bucha deaths as fakes
AQ
04/05Zelenskyy at the UN accuses Russian military of war crimes
AQ
Maxar Technologies : Open Data Response to Flash Flooding in Brazil

04/08/2022 | 02:20pm EDT
Two days of torrential rain in Brazil have triggered flash floods and landslides, killing at least 14 as of April 8, 2022, and an unknown number of people are missing. Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state was the hardest hit, including the popular tourist town of Paraty. The storm turned streets into rivers, sweeping away cars and destroying hillside homes. Local officials said that some areas received up to 31 inches (800 mm) of rain in 48 hours.

Learn more about the flooding in Brazil in the following news articles:

When crises occur, Maxar is committed to supporting the humanitarian community by providing critical and actionable information to assist response efforts and fulfill our purpose, For A Better World. As part of our Open Data Program, Maxar will publicly release data of the affected areas to support response efforts as it becomes available.

Any imagery or data distributed through the Open Data Program is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial 4.0 license (CC BY-NC 4.0). This licensing allows for noncommercial use of the information, meaning it can quickly be integrated into first responder workflows with organizations like Team Rubicon, the Red Cross and other nonprofits. If commercial companies are interested in using the data distributed through the Open Data Program, it can be purchased by contacting us here.

Imagery has been posted on our Open Data Program website. Please continue to check this site and our social media channels for updates on additional post-event data.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 18:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 833 M - -
Net income 2022 33,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 85,9x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 2 777 M 2 777 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 37,85 $
Average target price 42,33 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Independent Director
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Internal Operations & Risk Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.28.17%2 777
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-7.05%3 678
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.-24.23%1 047
SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD-29.09%997
INTELLIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.11%637
MYNARIC AG-14.99%229