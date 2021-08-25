Maxar Technologies : Open Data Response to Flooding in Tennessee

A Rural Tennessee community was pummeled on Saturday, August 21, 2021, with up to 17 inches (43 cm) of rain in less than 24 hours, shattering previous state records for one-day rainfall by more than three inches, leading to flooding that has killed up to 18 people and leaving a possible 21 more missing. The flooding left rescue teams scrambling to find those missing in Waverly, the town that was hit the hardest and now the site of collapsed houses, piles of debris and flipped vehicles. As of August 25, a damage assessment conducted in Humphreys County showed 271 homes were destroyed by the flooding, another 160 homes had major damage and 28 had minor damage.

When crises like this occur, Maxar is committed to supporting the humanitarian community by providing critical and actionable information to assist response efforts. As part of our Open Data Program, Maxar will publicly release data of the affected areas to support response efforts as it becomes available.

