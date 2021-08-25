Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Maxar Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maxar Technologies : Open Data Response to Flooding in Tennessee

08/25/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A Rural Tennessee community was pummeled on Saturday, August 21, 2021, with up to 17 inches (43 cm) of rain in less than 24 hours, shattering previous state records for one-day rainfall by more than three inches, leading to flooding that has killed up to 18 people and leaving a possible 21 more missing. The flooding left rescue teams scrambling to find those missing in Waverly, the town that was hit the hardest and now the site of collapsed houses, piles of debris and flipped vehicles. As of August 25, a damage assessment conducted in Humphreys County showed 271 homes were destroyed by the flooding, another 160 homes had major damage and 28 had minor damage.

When crises like this occur, Maxar is committed to supporting the humanitarian community by providing critical and actionable information to assist response efforts and fulfilling our purpose, For A Better World. As part of our Open Data Program, Maxar will publicly release data of the affected areas to support response efforts as it becomes available.

Any imagery or data distributed through the Open Data Program is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial 4.0 license (CC BY-NC 4.0). This licensing allows for noncommercial use of the information, meaning it can quickly be integrated into first responder workflows with organizations like Team Rubicon, the Red Cross and other nonprofits. If commercial companies are interested in using the data distributed through the Open Data Program, it can be purchased by contacting us here.

Imagery has been posted on our Open Data Program website. Please continue to check this site and our social media channels for updates on additional post-event data.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 14:00:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
10:01aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Open Data Response to Flooding in Tennessee
PU
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : The Convergence of Geospatial Data has Great Potential but ..
PU
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Open Data Response to Tropical Storm Henri
PU
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : TD Securities Adjusts Maxar Technologies' Price Target to $..
MT
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Shares Rise On Contract Awards
MT
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Dual-Listed Maxar Awarded Contract to Build SXM-10 Satellit..
MT
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Wins Order to Build Another Satellite, SXM-10, for SiriusXM
MT
08/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Awarded Contract to Build SXM-10 Satellite for SiriusXM
BU
08/24Maxar Wins Contract to Build SXM-10 Satellite for SiriusXM
CI
08/23MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Dual-Listed Maxar Secures Big Data Analytics Contract from ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 781 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,31 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -304x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 2 193 M 2 193 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 30,25 $
Average target price 42,75 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-21.61%2 193
BEIJING BDSTAR NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-9.84%3 601
CHENGDU CORPRO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.105.02%2 846
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.6.06%1 217
ANHUI SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD-13.53%989
INTELLIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.15%439