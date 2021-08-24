Log in
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
Maxar Technologies : Open Data Response to Tropical Storm Henri

08/24/2021
Although Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm, it is still causing massive rainfall, storm surges, possible flooding and damage to structures and power grids in the northeastern United States. Approximately 140,000 residents in Rhode Island are currently without power, and rain is expected to continue in the area. Flooding occurred in some parts of New Jersey, requiring firefighters to rescue people stranded in their vehicles. The risk of heavy rainfall extends into Monday evening in parts of the Northeast.

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 18:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 781 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,31 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 107 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -293x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 2 113 M 2 113 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 29,14 $
Average target price 42,75 $
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-24.49%2 113
BEIJING BDSTAR NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-8.39%3 654
CHENGDU CORPRO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.92.80%2 673
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.6.02%1 214
ANHUI SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD-13.53%1 032
INTELLIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.56%419