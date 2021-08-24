Maxar Technologies : Open Data Response to Tropical Storm Henri

Although Henri was downgraded to a tropical storm, it is still causing massive rainfall, storm surges, possible flooding and damage to structures and power grids in the northeastern United States. Approximately 140,000 residents in Rhode Island are currently without power, and rain is expected to continue in the area. Flooding occurred in some parts of New Jersey, requiring firefighters to rescue people stranded in their vehicles. The risk of heavy rainfall extends into Monday evening in parts of the Northeast.

