    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
Maxar Technologies : Open Data Response to the Earthquake in Haiti

08/16/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on the morning of Saturday, August 14, 2021, with the epicenter about 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud in the southwest part of the country. More than 5,700 people are injured and an estimated 1,297 people are dead (as of August 16). The quake destroyed 13,695 homes and damaged another 13,785 structures, according to the country's civil protection agency. A state of emergency has been declared for these parts of Haiti: Western Department, Southern Department, Nippes and Gran'Anse.

When crises like this occur, Maxar is committed to supporting the humanitarian community by providing critical and actionable information to assist response efforts and fulfilling our purpose, For A Better World. As part of our Open Data Program, Maxar will publicly release data of the affected areas to support response efforts as it becomes available.

Any imagery or data distributed through the Open Data Program is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial 4.0 license (CC BY-NC 4.0). This licensing allows for noncommercial use of the information, meaning it can quickly be integrated into first responder workflows with organizations like Team Rubicon, the Red Cross and other nonprofits. If commercial companies are interested in using the data distributed through the Open Data Program, it can be purchased by contacting us here.

Imagery has been posted on our Open Data Program website. Please continue to check this site and our social media channels for updates on additional post-event data.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 21:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
