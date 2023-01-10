Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Maxar Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:06 2023-01-10 pm EST
50.96 USD   -0.01%
01:57pMaxar Technologies : Opens Direct Primary Care Clinic for Bay Area Employees
PU
01/04Maxar Technologies Gets Land Cover and Enhanced API Contracts from US NGA
MT
01/04NGA Awards Maxar Land Cover and Enhanced API Contracts
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Maxar Technologies : Opens Direct Primary Care Clinic for Bay Area Employees

01/10/2023 | 01:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Last month, Maxar opened a new direct primary care clinic in Sunnyvale, California, which will provide near-site healthcare services for our employees in our Palo Alto, San Jose and Mountain View offices. The clinic, which will be operated by Everside Health, a direct primary care partner, represents another major step forward in our direct primary care journey and our commitment to providing improved healthcare access and affordability to our employees.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 10 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2023 18:56:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
01:57pMaxar Technologies : Opens Direct Primary Care Clinic for Bay Area Employees
PU
01/04Maxar Technologies Gets Land Cover and Enhanced API Contracts from US NGA
MT
01/04NGA Awards Maxar Land Cover and Enhanced API Contracts
BU
01/04Maxar Technologies Announces New Contract Awards Worth Up to $35.8 Million from U.S. Na..
CI
2022BMO on Canadian Tech Outlook for 2023, Says Too Early to Play Offense; Highlights Top P..
MT
2022Deutsche Bank on Maxar Going Private "With a Bang"
MT
2022North American Morning Briefing: Futures Waver -2-
DJ
2022Maxar Technologies Investor Alert By : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
2022Maxar Technologies Kept at Market Perform Following US$6.4 Billion Buyout Offer; Price ..
MT
2022BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on Maxar Technologies to $53 From $27, Maintains Marke..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 724 M - -
Net income 2022 -40,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 147 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -92,6x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 3 801 M 3 801 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,45x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 50,96 $
Average target price 51,56 $
Spread / Average Target 1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Independent Director
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Internal Operations & Risk Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-1.41%3 801
THALES-3.94%26 077
HENSOLDT AG6.56%2 657
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD2.37%2 248
PLANET LABS PBC11.03%1 331
OHB SE8.06%650