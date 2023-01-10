Maxar Technologies : Opens Direct Primary Care Clinic for Bay Area Employees

Last month, Maxar opened a new direct primary care clinic in Sunnyvale, California, which will provide near-site healthcare services for our employees in our Palo Alto, San Jose and Mountain View offices. The clinic, which will be operated by Everside Health, a direct primary care partner, represents another major step forward in our direct primary care journey and our commitment to providing improved healthcare access and affordability to our employees.
