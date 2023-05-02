Advanced search
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:38:00 2023-05-02 pm EDT
52.99 USD   +0.01%
Maxar Technologies : Recognized in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas List...
PU
04/20Maxar Technologies Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/19Maxar Technologies' Shareholders Approve Merger With Advent International
MT
Maxar Technologies : Recognized in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas List...

05/02/2023 | 12:53pm EDT
Today, Maxar's methane emission measurement technology was named to Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas list as an honorable mention in the Climate category, which recognizes sustainable designs, innovative products, bold social initiatives and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live and interact with the world.

Maxar's methane emission measurement technology precisely detects, quantifies and localizes methane emissions anywhere in the world from space to within a five-meter radius of the source. Using Maxar's world-class satellites that can image thousands of square kilometers at a time (for example, WorldView-3 imaged the entire country of Qatar in a single collection, which was about 11,500 sq km or slightly smaller than Connecticut), and a new proprietary algorithm developed by Maxar data scientists, this solution can help businesses and governments more easily achieve global methane reduction ambitions. By pinpointing methane emissions with Maxar's solution, businesses can save time locating the emissions, focus efforts in the field on repairing them, and reduce safety risks to field crews. Businesses can also ensure they're meeting environmental regulations, in compliance with industrial standards and making informed decisions about their mitigation efforts. Meanwhile, governments can receive similar insights at a regional or industry level, which can aid in establishing measurement baselines and objectives for new regulations.

Maxar's methane emission measurement technology represents a significant, unique tool that can be used to help mitigate one of the biggest accelerants of global warming.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that methane gas can trap up to 80 times more greenhouse gas emissions than carbon dioxide in the first 20 years after its release. Over the past few years, emissions have continued to increase, in part because methane is a notoriously difficult-to-monitor gas. Because methane isn't visible to the naked eye, automatically detecting methane emissions or leaks, locating their source and quantifying their size has historically been difficult to do without expensive sensor-based monitoring systems.

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 02 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2023 16:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 835 M - -
Net income 2023 69,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,4x
Yield 2023 0,08%
Capitalization 4 003 M 4 003 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,25x
EV / Sales 2024 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 4 600
Free-Float 95,6%
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Independent Director
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson SVP, Chief Internal Operations & Risk Officer
