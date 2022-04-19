Maxar Technologies : TomTom Maps Gain Greater Context with Updated Views of Earth From...

Today, TomTom announced it integrated Maxar Vivid imagery basemaps into its consumer and business mapping solutions. TomTom is a leading mapmaking company serving drivers, carmakers, global supply chain operators and developers, and its digital maps just became more robust for millions of people around the world. The integration of Vivid imagery basemaps provides a current, real-life contextual layer across Earth's entire surface, allowing users to toggle between digitally derived navigation map views and Maxar's high-resolution satellite imagery.

Maxar's imagery basemaps provide a cloud-free, seamless view of Earth, with vivid natural color and precise visual clarity. Vivid basemaps provide a stunning, high-accuracy image layer over large areas to support mapping, visualization and analytics.

TomTom's global coverage includes both Vivid Advanced and Vivid Basic basemaps. Vivid Advanced offers 30 cm resolution over the most populated and highest-interest areas of the world, while Vivid Basic is available across all remaining areas at 50 cm resolution.