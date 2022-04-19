Log in
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/19 11:18:08 am EDT
39.54 USD   +2.20%
Maxar Technologies : TomTom Maps Gain Greater Context with Updated Views of Earth From...

04/19/2022 | 10:54am EDT
Today, TomTom announced it integrated Maxar Vivid imagery basemaps into its consumer and business mapping solutions. TomTom is a leading mapmaking company serving drivers, carmakers, global supply chain operators and developers, and its digital maps just became more robust for millions of people around the world. The integration of Vivid imagery basemaps provides a current, real-life contextual layer across Earth's entire surface, allowing users to toggle between digitally derived navigation map views and Maxar's high-resolution satellite imagery.

Maxar's imagery basemaps provide a cloud-free, seamless view of Earth, with vivid natural color and precise visual clarity. Vivid basemaps provide a stunning, high-accuracy image layer over large areas to support mapping, visualization and analytics.

TomTom's global coverage includes both Vivid Advanced and Vivid Basic basemaps. Vivid Advanced offers 30 cm resolution over the most populated and highest-interest areas of the world, while Vivid Basic is available across all remaining areas at 50 cm resolution.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 14:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 829 M - -
Net income 2022 34,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 946 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 86,3x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 2 839 M 2 839 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,62x
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 38,69 $
Average target price 43,42 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Independent Director
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Internal Operations & Risk Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.31.02%2 839
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-6.87%3 681
SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD-29.77%986
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.-38.41%850
INTELLIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.33%596
MYNARIC AG-16.18%224