Maxar Technologies : Using Analysis-Ready Data to Train More Accurate and Consistent O...

Maxar's Analysis-Ready Data (ARD) handles all the complex steps required to prepare satellite imagery for analysis so that customers receive imagery that can immediately be used in machine learning (ML) model development. Utilizing ARD imagery saves data scientists like me valuable time because it reduces the steps that are needed to prepare satellite imagery for ML model development.

This is achieved thanks to the consistency of Maxar's unique pre-processing steps, including coregistration within the stack of imagery, and outputs. Coregistation increases the quality of a model's inferencing, removing false positives seen in misaligned data. ARD's consistent pixel resolution throughout a stack of images saves developers time by helping determine how large a feature in an image is from its pixel count only. Another advantage of ARD for ML is the vibrant color balancing, which better highlights features of interest in the imagery that may otherwise be hard to distinguish.