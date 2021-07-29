Log in
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
Maxar Technologies : Using Analysis-Ready Data to Train More Accurate and Consistent O...

07/29/2021
Maxar's Analysis-Ready Data (ARD) handles all the complex steps required to prepare satellite imagery for analysis so that customers receive imagery that can immediately be used in machine learning (ML) model development. Utilizing ARD imagery saves data scientists like me valuable time because it reduces the steps that are needed to prepare satellite imagery for ML model development.

This is achieved thanks to the consistency of Maxar's unique pre-processing steps, including coregistration within the stack of imagery, and outputs. Coregistation increases the quality of a model's inferencing, removing false positives seen in misaligned data. ARD's consistent pixel resolution throughout a stack of images saves developers time by helping determine how large a feature in an image is from its pixel count only. Another advantage of ARD for ML is the vibrant color balancing, which better highlights features of interest in the imagery that may otherwise be hard to distinguish.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 19:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 776 M - -
Net income 2021 -28,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -89,1x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 2 515 M 2 515 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,60x
EV / Sales 2022 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 34,74 $
Average target price 48,04 $
Spread / Average Target 38,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
