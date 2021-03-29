Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Maxar Technologies Inc.    MAXR

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maxar Technologies : Awarded Contract to Support GEOINT Exploitation for U.S. Army and Combatant Commands

03/29/2021 | 06:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it was awarded a U.S. Army contract worth as much as $48.3 million for support services in geospatial intelligence (GEOINT).

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command C5ISR Center, Intelligence & Information Warfare Directorate awarded Maxar the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III contract in support of Army operations and intelligence to include Combatant Commands and other government stakeholders. Support services will include gathering, analyzing and manipulating GEOINT and other intelligence sources as the basis for predictive analysis tools and algorithms, including Maxar’s Signature Analyst, a predictive analytics tool developed under a SBIR Phase I and Phase II program.

The utility and scalability of Signature Analyst predictive models rely on the quality and quantity of geospatial content. In addition to predictive models, this effort will enhance predictive geospatial modeling with innovative and scalable methods for geospatial data creation, assimilation and conflation, as well as further the incorporation of additional data sources and dissemination and management tools.

“Maxar is proud to support the U.S. Army customer and Combatant Commands in their critical national security missions,” said Tony Frazier, Maxar’s Executive Vice President of Global Field Operations. “Predictive geospatial modeling is an essential component of military modernization and Joint All-Domain Command and Control efforts. We look forward to advancing Maxar technology and proven intelligence assets such as Signature Analyst through this continued research effort.”

The Phase III contract includes two base and three option years. Work under the initial contract will be performed through March 4, 2023.

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,300 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "plan", "potential", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate" or "expect" and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov, under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.maxar.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
06:02aMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES  : Awarded Contract to Support GEOINT Exploitation for U.S. A..
BU
06:02aMAXAR BRIEF : Awarded Contract Worth As Much as US$48.3 Million to Support GEOI..
MT
03/25SCALABLE AND DYNAMIC DATA PIPELINES : Part 1
PU
03/25MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES  : JP Morgan Upgrades Maxar Technologies to Overweight from N..
MT
03/24MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES  : Handling Export-Controlled ITAR Data for Space, Aerospace ..
PU
03/22MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Eve..
AQ
03/19MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES  : to Lead SpaceNet Project and Continue Fostering Innovation..
PU
03/19MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES  : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Tumble Thursday
MT
03/18SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Sagging Thursday As Chipmakers Weaken
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 854 M - -
Net income 2021 20,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 137x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 2 697 M 2 697 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 52,25 $
Last Close Price 37,64 $
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-2.46%2 932
BEIJING BDSTAR NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-16.15%3 188
ANHUI SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD1.08%1 184
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.-17.29%925
YOKOWO CO., LTD.-11.30%586
INTELLIAN TECHNOLOGIES INC--.--%476
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ