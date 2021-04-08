Maxar Technologies : College Students Map North St. Louis, Develop Geospatial Skills a...

The OpenStreetMap program has a more detailed and accurate depiction of north St. Louis, thanks to 12 Harris-Stowe State University students who participated in the GeoHornet Mapathon March 19, hosted by Harris-Stowe State University with participation by Maxar and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

NGA's involvement in the mapathon was in support of the Education Partnership Agreement it signed with HSSU last fall.