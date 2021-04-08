Log in
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
Maxar Technologies : College Students Map North St. Louis, Develop Geospatial Skills a...

04/08/2021
The OpenStreetMap program has a more detailed and accurate depiction of north St. Louis, thanks to 12 Harris-Stowe State University students who participated in the GeoHornet Mapathon March 19, hosted by Harris-Stowe State University with participation by Maxar and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

NGA's involvement in the mapathon was in support of the Education Partnership Agreement it signed with HSSU last fall.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 14:23:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
EPS Revisions
