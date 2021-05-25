Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Maxar Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maxar Technologies : Open Data Response to the DRC Volcano Eruption

05/25/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The city of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was in a state of emergency as one of the world's most active and dangerous volcanoes, Mount Nyiragongo, erupted Saturday, May 22, 2021. At least 31 people have died, and hundreds of children were feared missing or separated from their families. The eruption occurred when fractures opened in the volcano's side, causing lava flows in multiple directions. The International Federation of Red Cross said that between 3,000-5,000 people fled into Rwanda to escape the dangers. As of May 24, 2021, government officials said that 17 villages have been affected, including three heath centers, and a primary school and a water pipeline have been destroyed.

When crises like this occur, Maxar is committed to supporting the humanitarian community by providing critical and actionable information to assist response efforts and fulfilling our purpose, For A Better World. As part of our Open Data Program, Maxar will publicly release data of the affected areas to support response efforts as it becomes available.

Any imagery or data distributed through the Open Data Program is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial 4.0 license (CC BY-NC 4.0). This licensing allows for noncommercial use of the information, meaning it can quickly be integrated into first responder workflows with organizations like Team Rubicon, the Red Cross and other nonprofits. If commercial companies are interested in using the data distributed through the Open Data Program, it can be purchased by contacting us here.

Imagery has been posted on our Open Data Program website. Please continue to check this site and our social media channels for updates on additional post-event data.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 17:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
01:23pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES  : Open Data Response to the DRC Volcano Eruption
PU
05/20MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES  : Winners of TakiWaehere – New Zealand Geospatial Hack..
PU
05/20MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES  : Time Updated for Maxar's Presentation at BofA Securities 2..
BU
05/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Maxar Technologies Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Da..
MT
05/17INSIDER TRENDS : Maxar Technologies Insider Sells Shares for Tax Slowing 90-Day ..
MT
05/17INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Maxar Technologies Disposes of Shares for Tax Slowin..
MT
05/17INSIDER TRENDS : Maxar Technologies Insider Disposes of Shares for Tax Slowing 9..
MT
05/17INSIDER TRENDS : Maxar Technologies Insider Makes Shares Sale for Tax Slowing 90..
MT
05/17MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal..
AQ
05/13MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 767 M - -
Net income 2021 -28,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 093 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -73,6x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 2 153 M 2 153 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 48,39 $
Last Close Price 29,96 $
Spread / Highest target 96,9%
Spread / Average Target 61,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-22.36%2 153
BEIJING BDSTAR NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-14.97%3 296
ANHUI SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD-11.25%1 004
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.-29.49%820
INTELLIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC.27.39%401
OFFICINA STELLARE S.P.A.36.73%70