Maxar Technologies : to Design an Affordable Robotic Arm via NASA's Tipping Poin...

Maxar has signed a contract for an $8.7 million Tipping Point award with NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate to develop a Lunar Underactuated Robotic Arm (LUnA) prototype capable of supporting Artemis operations on the moon by the end of the decade. The space agency announced the Tipping Point selection in October 2020. The LUnA prototype will be equipped with flight-qualified hardware and be developed on a two-year timeline.

The project aims to develop a more cost-effective robotic arm that can support in-space operations. The key difference between LUnA and a conventional robotic arm is that LUnA runs on a single motor. Typically, robotic arms have multiple actuators that allow a joint to rotate, and each joint in the arm has its own motor and gear box. In comparison, LUnA uses a tensioned cable system to transmit torque from a single actuator to any number of separate joints, removing the need for actuators at each joint and reducing weight and cost.