    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
Maxar Technologies : to Design an Affordable Robotic Arm via NASA's Tipping Poin...

09/07/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
Maxar has signed a contract for an $8.7 million Tipping Point award with NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate to develop a Lunar Underactuated Robotic Arm (LUnA) prototype capable of supporting Artemis operations on the moon by the end of the decade. The space agency announced the Tipping Point selection in October 2020. The LUnA prototype will be equipped with flight-qualified hardware and be developed on a two-year timeline.

The project aims to develop a more cost-effective robotic arm that can support in-space operations. The key difference between LUnA and a conventional robotic arm is that LUnA runs on a single motor. Typically, robotic arms have multiple actuators that allow a joint to rotate, and each joint in the arm has its own motor and gear box. In comparison, LUnA uses a tensioned cable system to transmit torque from a single actuator to any number of separate joints, removing the need for actuators at each joint and reducing weight and cost.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 18:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 783 M - -
Net income 2021 -1,11 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 127 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -302x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 2 325 M 2 325 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 32,05 $
Average target price 42,00 $
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
