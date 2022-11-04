Advanced search
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
20.52 USD   -2.01%
Maxar Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

11/04/2022
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Baird Global Industrial Conference
Chicago, Illinois
November 9, 2022
1x1 meetings only

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company’s filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 791 M - -
Net income 2022 28,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 091 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 52,2x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 1 530 M 1 530 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 96,8%
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 20,52 $
Average target price 36,57 $
Spread / Average Target 78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Independent Director
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Internal Operations & Risk Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-30.51%1 530
THALES72.06%26 595
HENSOLDT AG93.29%2 480
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-1.33%2 375
PLANET LABS PBC-15.45%1 404
OHB SE-21.53%479