  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Maxar Technologies Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
24.80 USD   +2.48%
04:09pMaxar Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
11/30Maxar Technologies Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11/30Transcript : Maxar Technologies Inc. Presents at Bank of America Securities Leveraged Finance/Credit Conference, Nov-30-2022 08:10 AM
CI
Summary 
Summary

Maxar Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

12/01/2022 | 04:09pm EST
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today announced that members of senior management will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

Morgan Stanley 5th Annual Space Summit
New York, New York
December 6, 2022
Fireside chat restricted to conference participants

About Maxar

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Any such forward-looking statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including those included in the Company’s filings with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as may be required under applicable securities law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 728 M - -
Net income 2022 -37,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -57,8x
Yield 2022 0,17%
Capitalization 1 804 M 1 804 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 24,20 $
Average target price 33,57 $
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Independent Director
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Internal Operations & Risk Officer, SVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-18.05%1 804
THALES63.30%26 671
HENSOLDT AG76.52%2 393
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-13.20%2 154
PLANET LABS PBC-12.03%1 461
OHB SE-3.47%622