Maxar-built Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 Satellites for Intelsat Begin Commissioning Activities On Orbit After Launch

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence, today confirmed that Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36, built for Intelsat, are performing as expected after launch aboard an Ariane 5 rocket from Arianespace’s launch base in French Guiana.

Maxar-built Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 for Intelsat stacked before launch. Credit: Arianespace.

These two geostationary (GEO) satellites will enable Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network and leading provider of inflight connectivity, to transfer its services—uninterrupted—as part of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission plan to reallocate parts of the C-band spectrum for 5G terrestrial wireless services.

“Maxar continues to lead the industry with the most reliable GEO satellites, and we remain committed to Intelsat and the GEO market,” said Chris Johnson, Maxar’s Senior Vice President and General Manager of Space. “Maxar has built nearly 60 spacecraft for Intelsat since the 1970s, including these. We’ll begin on-orbit check out and look forward to adding these spacecraft to Intelsat’s newest generation of satellites.”

Shortly after launch earlier today, both satellites deployed their solar arrays and began receiving and sending signals. Next, Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 will begin firing thrusters to commence their journeys to final geostationary orbit.

“With yet another successful launch, Intelsat has demonstrated its continued commitment to its media customers,” said Dave Wajsgras, Intelsat’s CEO. “The continued refreshment of the Galaxy fleet will provide broadcast viewers with quality programming all across North America.”

Galaxy 35 and Galaxy 36 are part of five satellites that Intelsat contracted Maxar to build for the C-band transition. All five satellites will be built on Maxar’s proven 1300-class platform, which offers the flexibility and power needed for a broad range of customer missions.

Maxar recently built two other satellites for Intelsat, Galaxy 31 and Galaxy 32, which successfully launched on November 12, 2022, and are currently being commissioned for operations. In addition to the five C-band satellites Intelsat has ordered from Maxar in 2020 to support their C-band spectrum transition, the company also contracted Maxar to manufacture its next-generation Intelsat 40e geostationary communications satellite, currently in assembly.

