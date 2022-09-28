Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Maxar Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAXR   US57778K1051

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
18.27 USD   -1.19%
09/20Sector Update: Tech Stocks Outperform in Broadly Lower Market
MT
09/20Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lower This Afternoon but Outperforming Most Other Sectors
MT
09/20Maxar Technologies Brief: Shares Up, Albeit Slipping, As Co Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal to Provide Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery for U.S. Govt; Up Despite Big Losses For TSX
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Satellite images show military build-ups in Ethiopia, Eritrea - Maxar

09/28/2022 | 05:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A satellite image shows the deployment of heavy weaponry in the town of Serha, Eritrea, near the border with Ethiopia's Tigray region

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Satellite images show the mobilisation this month of military forces in towns on either side of Ethiopia's northern border with Eritrea, a private U.S. company said on Wednesday.

Reuters could not independently verify the contents of the images showing reported military activity in the aftermath of the breakdown on Aug. 24 of a five-month ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

Tigray forces have battled Ethiopia's federal army and its allies, including Eritrean troops and fighters from neighbouring Ethiopian regions, over the course of a nearly two-year war.

Images collected on Sept. 26 show military forces, vehicles and artillery positions in the town of Shiraro, near Tigray's northern border with Eritrea, according to Maxar Technologies Inc, which collects and publishes satellite imagery of the region.

The images from Eritrea were taken on Sept. 19 and show the deployment of heavy weaponry in the town of Serha, near the Tigray border, Maxar said.

Most communications to Tigray have been down for more than a year.

Tigray forces said on Sept. 13 that Eritrean troops, fighting alongside Ethiopian soldiers, had at one point taken control of Shiraro since fighting had resumed but suggested they had since been beaten back.

They have also accused Eritrea of shelling Tigrayan towns from its territory in recent weeks.

The Ethiopian and Eritrean authorities have not responded to requests for comment about the recent fighting.

Eritrean troops supported the Ethiopean military in earlier phases of the war. The Eritrean government has not confirmed its participation in fighting since the ceasefire broke down, but said earlier this month that some reservists had been called up for military service.

Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the images on Wednesday.

Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel and Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the party that leads Tigray's regional government, also did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Aaron Ross and Giulia Paravicini; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
09/20Sector Update: Tech Stocks Outperform in Broadly Lower Market
MT
09/20Sector Update: Tech Stocks Lower This Afternoon but Outperforming Most Oth..
MT
09/20Maxar Technologies Brief: Shares Up, Albeit Slipping, As Co Awa..
MT
09/20Maxar Technologies Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal to Provide Mission-Ready Satellite Im..
MT
09/20Maxar Technologies Secures Renewal for G-EGD Contract from US Government
MT
09/20Maxar Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal to Provide Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery for U.S..
BU
09/20Maxar Technologies Brief: Awarded G-EGD Contract Renewal to Pro..
MT
09/20Maxar Receives Award G-Egd Contract Renewal to Provide Mission-Ready Satellite Imagery ..
CI
09/16Sector Update: Tech Stocks Recovering Ahead of Friday Close
MT
09/16Sector Update: Tech Stocks Bruised as Selloff Continues
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 808 M - -
Net income 2022 31,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 43,5x
Yield 2022 0,22%
Capitalization 1 356 M 1 356 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 4 400
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 18,27 $
Average target price 39,00 $
Spread / Average Target 113%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Independent Director
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-38.13%1 356
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-35.96%166 490
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.71%38 711
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.95%37 659
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-22.84%33 751
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-27.43%23 939