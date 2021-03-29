Log in
Maxar Technologies Inc.    MAXR

MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MAXR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

What It Takes to Tackle Space: 2021 University Fellowship Partner...

03/29/2021 | 10:04am EDT
Those interested in the unknown mysteries and possibilities of space have a few things in common: curiosity, courage and humility. Unfortunately, in the past, career opportunities in such fields favored other commonalities like gender and race. But organizations like the Brooke Owens Fellowship and Patti Grace Smith Fellowship are changing that.

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 14:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 854 M - -
Net income 2021 20,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 137x
Yield 2021 0,11%
Capitalization 2 697 M 2 697 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 4 300
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Maxar Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 52,25 $
Last Close Price 37,64 $
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel L. Jablonsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Biggs C. Porter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howell M. Estes Chairman
Walter S. Scott Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jeff Robertson Chief Operations Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-2.46%2 932
BEIJING BDSTAR NAVIGATION CO., LTD.-16.15%3 188
ANHUI SUN CREATE ELECTRONICS CO., LTD1.08%1 184
QUECLINK WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.-17.29%925
YOKOWO CO., LTD.-11.30%586
INTELLIAN TECHNOLOGIES INC--.--%476
