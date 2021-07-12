MaxCyte : Announces Public Filing of Registration Statement with SEC for a Proposed Nasdaq Dual Listing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, Inc., (LSE: MXCT) (LSE: MXCN), a leading provider of platform technologies for cell engineering, today announced the public filing of a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed dual listing of its shares of common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol "MXCT." As part of the proposed Nasdaq dual listing, MaxCyte is planning a public offering of shares of its common stock in the United States (the "Offering"). Upon completion of the Offering, MaxCyte's common stock will continue to be admitted to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbols "MXCT" and "MXCN."

All shares to be sold in the Offering will be offered by MaxCyte. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed Offering have not yet been determined. The Offering is expected to commence after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions. Stockholders and potential investors should note that there is no guarantee as to whether or when the potential Offering will proceed.

Cowen, Stifel and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the Offering and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed Offering. BTIG and Stephens Inc. will also act as co-managers of the Offering.

The proposed Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Offering may be obtained from the offices of Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926 or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at +1 (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at 1-800-621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. MaxCyte's existing customer base ranges from large biopharmaceutical companies — including all of the top 10, and 20 of the top 25, pharmaceutical companies based on 2020 global revenue — to hundreds of biotechnology companies and academic centers focused on translational research. MaxCyte has granted 13 strategic platform licenses to commercial cell therapy developers covering more than 75 programs under clinical licenses that are part of the strategic platform licenses. MaxCyte was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US.

