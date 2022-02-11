Log in
    MXCT   US57777K1060

MAXCYTE, INC.

(MXCT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/11 11:35:10 am
476 GBX   -1.86%
05:01pMaxCyte Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
02/01Health Care Stocks Edge Higher Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
02/01MaxCyte Signs Platform License with Intima Bioscience
MT
MaxCyte Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

02/11/2022
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT, MXCN), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced that, on February 10, 2022, the Compensation Committee of MaxCyte’s Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 204,500 shares of MaxCyte’s common stock to eight (8) newly hired employees. The stock options were granted as material inducements to employment with MaxCyte in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the MaxCyte, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan (the “2021 Inducement Plan”).

The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $6.54 per share, which is equal to the closing price of MaxCyte’s common stock on February 10, 2022. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with MaxCyte on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2021 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grants.

About MaxCyte
MaxCyte is a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® platform, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™ GTx™and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio.

MaxCyte Contacts:

US IR Adviser
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA
+1 415-937-5400
ir@maxcyte.com
  
Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker
Panmure Gordon
Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley
Corporate Broking
Rupert Dearden		 
+44 (0)20 7886 2500
  
UK IR Adviser
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott
Chris Welsh		 
+44 (0)203 709 5700
maxcyte@consilium-comms.com

