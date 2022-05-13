Log in
05/13 11:35:28 am EDT
380.00 GBX   +11.44%
04:31pMaxCyte Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
05/11TRANSCRIPT : MaxCyte, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-11-2022 04:40 PM
CI
05/10Stifel Nicolaus Adjusts Price Target for MaxCyte tp $16 From $18, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
MaxCyte Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

05/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (NASDAQ: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced that, on May 10, 2022, the Compensation Committee of MaxCyte’s Board of Directors granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 73,700 shares of MaxCyte’s common stock to six (6) newly hired employees. The stock options were granted as material inducements to employment with MaxCyte in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted under the MaxCyte, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan (the “2021 Inducement Plan”).

The stock options have a ten-year term and an exercise price of $4.81 per share, which is equal to the closing price of MaxCyte’s common stock on May 10, 2022. Each option will vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the shares vesting after 12 months and the remaining shares vesting monthly over the following 36 months, subject to the employee’s continued employment with MaxCyte on such vesting dates. The options are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2021 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an award agreement covering the grants.

About MaxCyte
MaxCyte is a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® platform, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™ GTx™and VLx™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio.

MaxCyte Contacts:

US IR Adviser
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA

+1 415-937-5400
ir@maxcyte.com

Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker
Panmure Gordon
Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley
Corporate Broking
Rupert Dearden		 

+44 (0)20 7886 2500


UK IR Adviser
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott
Chris Welsh		 

+44 (0)203 709 5700
maxcyte@consilium-comms.com


