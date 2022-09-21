MaxCyte Debuts New State-of-the-Art Headquarters in Maryland's I-270 Biotech Corridor

Expanded facilities illustrate MaxCyte’s commitment to Montgomery County and the state of Maryland, building the life sciences community, and propelling local job opportunities.



ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc. , (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research, as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization, today announced that it has relocated its headquarters to 9713 Key West Avenue in Rockville, Maryland, 20850, within Maryland’s I-270 Biotech Corridor. The Company’s new 67,000 square-foot facility significantly increases its in-house manufacturing capacity, as well as research and process development lab space. This investment represents a major milestone in MaxCyte’s growth and its ability to support customers and partners in their journey through therapeutic development to commercialization.

“The State of Maryland and Montgomery County have worked relentlessly over several decades to cultivate a robust life sciences and biotech community, with MaxCyte playing a critical role in that development,” said Doug Doerfler, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “During the past 20 years, MaxCyte has pioneered cell-engineering technology and is now at the forefront, driving a new generation of cell-based therapies, particularly in gene editing and immuno-oncology. As we continue our work toward transforming patients' lives globally, we remain committed to fearless innovation and scientific solutions that help our partners discover and develop life-saving therapeutics through the application of our unmatched technology platforms paired with outstanding support and expertise.”

This new facility, with expanded lab and manufacturing spaces will enable MaxCyte to support the growing needs of our partners as they move their therapeutic programs through clinical development to approval and commercialization. Building out these advanced capabilities will also enable the Company to continue our expansion into new research areas and applications for use of our technology.

“We believe strongly in creating an environment where employees know that we are in this together and that their efforts, individually and as a team, are contributing to MaxCyte’s success and ultimately, delivering new therapeutics to patients. We want all of our employees to feel valued and to be empowered to make a difference,” said Jill Mayer, Vice President of Talent and Teamwork at MaxCyte.

According to CBRE’s I-270 Biotech Corridor: 2021 Year-End Report , Maryland is the fifth largest biotech hub in the US and is experiencing significant and rapid growth due to the influx of public and private sector funding. Maryland ranked first in the Milken Institute’s 2020 State Technology and Science Index technology and science workforce subindex and second in the research and development sub-index, with the highest levels of federal government and academic funding for R&D of any state. Rockville is at the center of the I-270 Biotech Corridor and its Economic Development partnership boasts more than 10,000 bio health workers in the private sector, 49,000 in federal government agencies, and 150+ life sciences companies with a Rockville address, not to mention its close proximity to the National Institutes of Health, US Food and Drug Administration, and other Federal and academic institutions.

“We are excited for the future and see our move to this new facility as a milestone in MaxCyte’s growth and the expansion of the region’s biotech community,” said Mr. Doerfler. “We are here to help save lives. That’s what drives us to innovate and make our partners successful.”

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading commercial cell-engineering company focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. Over the past 20 years, we have developed and commercialized our proprietary Flow Electroporation® platform, which facilitates complex engineering of a wide variety of cells. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: three instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx ™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

