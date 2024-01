MaxCyte, Inc. is a commercial cell engineering company. The Company is focused on providing enabling platform technologies to advance cell-based research and development, as well as next-generation cell therapeutic discovery, development and commercialization. The Company has developed and commercialized its Flow Electroporation platform, which facilitates complex engineering of a variety of cells. Its ExPERT platform is based on its Flow Electroporation technology, which has been designed to address the cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. Its ExPERT platform consists of three instruments, which are known as the ATx, STx, GTx and VLx. Its ATx static electroporation instrument is research focused, performance electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection. Its STx is used in the field of protein production.

