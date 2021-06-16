Log in
    MXCT   US57777K1060

MAXCYTE, INC.

(MXCT)
MaxCyte : 2020 Annual Report

06/16/2021 | 03:36am EDT
Annual Report

and Accounts 2020

Driving the next generation of cell-based therapies

2020 HIGHLIGHTS

MaxCyte® is advancing the next generation of cell-based therapies by unlocking the power of the human cell.

Revenue

(USD '000s)

20$26,169

19$21,621

18$16,667

17$13,985

16$12,270

Contents

Strategic Report

Highlights

1

At a glance

2

Investment case

4

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer's

joint review

6

Focus on corporate social responsibility

9

Life sciences

10

Financial review

14

Principal risks and uncertainties

16

Governance

Leadership team

18

Board of Directors

20

Directors' report

22

Corporate governance report

23

Compensation report

25

Directors' responsibilities

27

Audit committee report

28

Financial Statements

Report of independent registered

public accounting firm

29

Balance sheets

30

Statements of operations

31

Consolidated statements of changes

in stockholders' equity

32

Statements of cash flow

33

Notes to financial statements

34

AGM notice

45

All financial amounts are in USD unless noted

otherwise.

d

MAXCYTE INC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2020

Revenue growth

Revenue growth

from 2019 to 2020

from 2016 to 2020

21% 23%

Five-year CAGR

MAXCYTE INC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2020

STRATEGIC REPORT Governance FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Gross margin

Cumulative total

instruments placed

20

89.4%

20

400+

19

88.4%

19

320+

18

89.0%

18

250+

17

89.6%

17

200+

16

89.3%

16

150+

Gross funds raised

February 2021May302020

$55.3m $ .5m

Aggregate potential pre-commercial milestone payments from commercial agreements signed to date

>$950m

Operational highlights

  • Expanded team of application scientists and increased number of collaborations to support use of MaxCyte technology in developing novel engineered next-generation cell therapies
  • Significant commercial momentum in transformative therapies - three new strategic platform licences signed during 2020 with leading cell-therapy developers Allogene Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences and novel therapy company APEIRON Biologics and a fourth strategic platform licence signed with Myeloid Therapeutics in January 2021
  • Continued to introduce new processing assemblies within the ExPERT™ brand series of commercially‐oriented instruments and disposables to meet customer demands
  • Bolstered the senior management team with several key appointments and a leadership promotion
  • As announced in January 2021, MaxCyte is now focusing on out-licensing CARMA® platform manufacturing processes, pre-clinical and clinical data, and intellectual property (IP)

MAXCYTE INC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2020

1

AT A GLANCE

Technology is just the beginning

Our mission

We believe in the vast potential of next-generation cell therapies to have a meaningful impact on the millions of patients worldwide who, despite medical advancements, live with unmet medical needs across a variety of diseases. Our aim is to be the premier cell-engineering platform technology to support the development of advanced therapeutics.

Who we are

We are dedicated to advancing cell-engineering through application of our proprietary delivery platform and collaborative partnerships.

We are uniquely positioned at the centre

of next-generation cell therapy development, which aims to unlock the power of human cells to treat disease.

What we do

We help bring the promise of the next generation of cell therapies to life. Our Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT platform enable our partners to accelerate, streamline, and improve the drug discovery and development process from the early stages of research to commercialisation.

How we do it

The MaxCyte offering to partners is driven by ground-breaking technology, which allows customers to scale up from research to cGMP all in one platform - reducing clinical risk. Our talented and dedicated team of sales representatives and application scientists, of which 20 are in the field, works closely with our partners all along the development pathway to achieve clinical and commercial success. In addition, our FDA Master File and Technical Files, which have supported 30 clinical trials to date, help reduce our customers' regulatory risk.

Partnered programmes

Continued growth in total licensed programmes

Total strategic platform licences*

12

2020

100+

140+

8

2019

70+

100+

2018

3

35+

70+

Licensed for

2017

1

20+

50+

clinical use

0

Total partnered

2016

15+

40+

programme

0

30

60

90

120

150

licences

* Between 1 January 2017 and 31 January 2021

2

MAXCYTE INC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 2020

Disclaimer

MaxCyte Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
