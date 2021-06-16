MaxCyte : 2020 Annual Report

Driving the next generation of cell-based therapies
2020 HIGHLIGHTS
MaxCyte® is advancing the next generation of cell-based therapies by unlocking the power of the human cell.
Revenue
(USD '000s)
20$26,169
19$21,621
18$16,667
17$13,985
16$12,270

Revenue growth
Revenue growth
from 2019 to 2020
from 2016 to 2020
21% 23%
Five-year CAGR
Gross margin
Cumulative total
instruments placed
20
89.4%
20
400+
19
88.4%
19
320+
18
89.0%
18
250+
17
89.6%
17
200+
16
89.3%
16
150+
Gross funds raised
February 2021May302020
$55.3m $ .5m
Aggregate potential pre-commercial milestone payments from commercial agreements signed to date
>$950m
Operational highlights
Expanded team of application scientists and increased number of collaborations to support use of MaxCyte technology in developing novel engineered next-generation cell therapies
Significant commercial momentum in transformative therapies - three new strategic platform licences signed during 2020 with leading cell-therapy developers Allogene Therapeutics, Caribou Biosciences and novel therapy company APEIRON Biologics and a fourth strategic platform licence signed with Myeloid Therapeutics in January 2021
Continued to introduce new processing assemblies within the ExPERT™ brand series of commercially‐oriented instruments and disposables to meet customer demands
Bolstered the senior management team with several key appointments and a leadership promotion
As announced in January 2021, MaxCyte is now focusing on out-licensing CARMA® platform manufacturing processes, pre-clinical and clinical data, and intellectual property (IP)
1
AT A GLANCE
Technology is just the beginning
Our mission
We believe in the vast potential of next-generation cell therapies to have a meaningful impact on the millions of patients worldwide who, despite medical advancements, live with unmet medical needs across a variety of diseases. Our aim is to be the premier cell-engineering platform technology to support the development of advanced therapeutics.
Who we are
We are dedicated to advancing cell-engineering through application of our proprietary delivery platform and collaborative partnerships.
We are uniquely positioned at the centre
of next-generation cell therapy development, which aims to unlock the power of human cells to treat disease.
What we do
We help bring the promise of the next generation of cell therapies to life. Our Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform enable our partners to accelerate, streamline, and improve the drug discovery and development process from the early stages of research to commercialisation.
How we do it
The MaxCyte offering to partners is driven by ground-breaking technology, which allows customers to scale up from research to cGMP all in one platform - reducing clinical risk. Our talented and dedicated team of sales representatives and application scientists, of which 20 are in the field, works closely with our partners all along the development pathway to achieve clinical and commercial success. In addition, our FDA Master File and Technical Files, which have supported 30 clinical trials to date, help reduce our customers' regulatory risk.