Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. MaxCyte, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MXCT   US57777K1060

MAXCYTE, INC.

(MXCT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:03:00 2023-05-11 am EDT
310.00 GBX   -18.42%
05:28aMaxCyte revenue declines, operating loss widens as costs increase
AN
05/10Earnings Flash (MXCT) MAXCYTE Posts Q1 Revenue $8.6M
MT
05/10Maxcyte, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MaxCyte revenue declines, operating loss widens as costs increase

05/11/2023 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - MaxCyte Inc on Thursday reported a widened operating loss in the first quarter of 2023 as revenue fell and costs were higher.

MaxCyte shares fell 18% to 310.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

The cell-engineering technology platform based in Maryland, US said operating loss in the quarter more than trebled to USD13.2 million from USD4.2 million the year prior.

Operating expenses increased 41% to USD20.8 million from USD14.7 million, while revenue fell 26% to USD8.6 million from USD11.6 million.

Chief Executive Doug Doerfler said: "2023 continues to develop into a challenging year for the industry, as companies prioritize their internal development assets within an evolving funding environment, and we are updating our guidance accordingly. We continue to make important progress in 2023, highlighted by expanding our partnership portfolio with two new partners announced including Walking Fish Therapeutics in May and Catamaran Bio in January."

The company added that it is also aiming for its first commercially approved product.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about MAXCYTE, INC.
05:28aMaxCyte revenue declines, operating loss widens as costs increase
AN
05/10Earnings Flash (MXCT) MAXCYTE Posts Q1 Revenue $8.6M
MT
05/10Maxcyte, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
05/10MaxCyte Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Updates Full Year 2023 Guidanc..
GL
05/04MaxCyte signs strategic platform license with Walking Fish
AN
05/04MaxCyte Signs Strategic Platform License with Walking Fish Therapeutics to Support the ..
GL
05/04MaxCyte Signs Strategic Platform License with Walking Fish Therapeutics to Support the ..
CI
04/12MaxCyte to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 10, 2023
GL
03/31MaxCyte, Inc. - PDMR Dealing
AQ
03/30MaxCyte Chair Richard Douglas buys USD350,000 in shares
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAXCYTE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 53,2 M - -
Net income 2023 -33,9 M - -
Net cash 2023 203 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -14,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 494 M 494 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
EV / Sales 2024 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart MAXCYTE, INC.
Duration : Period :
MaxCyte, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXCYTE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,79 $
Average target price 12,11 $
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas A. Doerfler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Douglas J. Swirsky Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Richard H. Douglas Independent Chairman
James Brady VP-Technical Applications & Customer Support
Cenk Sumen Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXCYTE, INC.-13.14%494
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-3.12%205 782
DANAHER CORPORATION-11.40%172 248
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.14.03%106 027
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION15.02%76 514
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG14.10%65 517
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer