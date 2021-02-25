Maxell : Announcement about transfer of non-current assets and recognition on extraordinary income

Announcement about transfer of non-current assets and recognition on extraordinary income

Tokyo, February 25, 2021－Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (TSE: 6810, hereinafter "the Company") has resolved about transfer of non-current assets at the Board of Directors held today as follows.

1. Purpose of transfer of non-current assets

In order to utilize management resources efficiently and to strengthen financial base, the Company has decided to entrust the non-current assets located in Ibaraki city, Osaka owned by the Company and to transfer the trust beneficiary right.

2. Details of non-current assets to be transferred

(1) Name of the property Land and building located in Ibaraki city, Osaka owned by the Company (2) Location of the property 1-1-88, Ushitora, Ibaraki-shi, Osaka, Japan (3) Land space 29,969.83 ㎡ (4) Floor space of building 55,221.94 ㎡ (5) Transfer gains Approximately 6.4 billion yen (6) Current status Land and building (in use as leased warehouse)

*Transfer gains of 6.4 billion yen is estimated by subtracting the book value and the various charges relating to the transfer from the transfer value.

*The transfer value and the book value will not be disclosed according to non-disclosure agreement with the transfer party.

3. Details of Entrust party and Transfer party

Both the entrust party and the transfer party are domestic companies, and in accordance with the non-disclosure agreement between these companies, the details will not be disclosed. However, it should be noted that there are no remarkable capital ties, human relation and business relation between the Company and the both parties. Also, the both parties are not relevant to the Company's related parties either.

4. Schedule of transfer

(1) Date of Board of Directors resolution February 25, 2021 (2) Date of property transfer March 26, 2021 (scheduled)

5. Future forecast

The transfer gains of approximately 6.4 billion yen is planned to be recognized as extraordinary income in the consolidated and individual financial statements of the year ending March 31, 2021.

However, there will be no change from the financial forecast for the year ending March 31, 2021 announced on January 29, 2021.

