Maxell : Announcement about downsizing of part of business of consolidated subsidiary

Announcement about downsizing of part of business of consolidated subsidiary

Tokyo, March 29, 2021－Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (TSE: 6810, hereinafter "the Company") has resolved to downsize projector business operated by its consolidated subsidiary, Maxell, Ltd. at the Board of Directors held today as follows.

1. Purpose of business downsizing

The Company has entered projector business in fiscal year ended March 2014 and has been operating business mainly overseas, such as in China, Europe and Americas. However, its profitability has tended to decline in recent years due to decreased demand and intensified competition resulting from the shrinking projector market. To overcome this situation, the Company has shifted to products with solid-state light sources, such as LED and laser, and reduced costs mainly by reduction of fixed costs. Although there were certain effects, the Company recognizes that further measures are necessary. Through these further measures, the Company will continue to aim to build a business portfolio that creates value for the Group.

2. Outline of business downsizing

Among the projector sales to overseas markets, sales in the Americas, Europe and Asia (excluding China and South Korea) will be terminated at the end of September 2021.

3. Future forecast

The Company is planning to record the costs associated with the business downsizing as extraordinary loss in the consolidated financial statements of the fourth quarter of the year ending March 2021. However, the actual impact is currently under examination and the Company will disclose as soon as it becomes clear.

