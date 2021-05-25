Log in
    6810   JP3791800000

MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.

(6810)
  Report
Maxell : Appropriation of Year-end Dividend from Retained Earnings (No Year-end Dividend)

05/25/2021 | 03:03am EDT
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Appropriation of Year-end Dividend from Retained Earnings

(No Year-end Dividend)

Tokyo, May 25, 2021 --- Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (TSE: 6810, hereinafter "the Company") today announced that the Company will not make year-end dividend from retained earnings with the record date of March 31, 2021 after resolution at the Board of Directors held today, as follows.

1. Details of Dividends

Latest forecast

(Reference)

Resolution Content

Actual for year ended

(announced on May 13, 2020)

March 2020

Record date

March 31, 2021

same as on left

March 31, 2020

Dividend per share

0.00 yen

0.00 yen

0.00 yen

Total amount of

Dividends

Effective date

Dividend resource

2. Reason

The basic policy of the Company on the distribution of earnings is to continuously provide stable and appropriate returns based on a comprehensive consideration of returns to shareholders, current short-term investment and investment for future business development. The Company basically distribute retained earnings as dividends (ordinary dividends) twice a year at the end of the second quarter and the end of fiscal year. However, as announced on April 28, 2021 in "Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021", the profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 was loss of 9,373 million yen, and therefore the Company has decided to make no year-end dividend.

The Company forecasts interim and year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 as 12.00 yen per share respectively (full year dividend 24.00 yen per share). The Company apologizes to all the shareholders, and will target to realize early recovery of business and would appreciate for continued support.

(Reference) Detail of annual dividend

Dividend per share

Type of dividend

Special Dividend

Ordinary Dividend

Record date

June 30, 2019

End of second

Year end

Full year

quarter

Results for year

0.00 yen

0.00 yen

0.00 yen

ended March 2021

Results for year

250.00 yen

18.00 yen

0.00 yen

268.00 yen

ended March 2020

-###-

Disclaimer

Hitachi Maxell Ltd. published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 07:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
