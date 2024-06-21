Maxell : About the 78th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
June 21, 2024 at 12:05 am EDT
Share
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
(Stock Exchange Code 6810)
June 21, 2024
To Shareholders:
Keiji Nakamura
President and Representative Director
Maxell, Ltd.
1 Koizumi, Oyamazaki,
Oyamazaki-cho,Otokuni-gun, Kyoto
NOTICE OF RESOLUTIONS OF
THE 78TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
The following matters were reported and resolved at the 78th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Maxell, Ltd. (the "Company").
Reporting Matters: 1. Report on contents of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 78th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the results of audits on the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 78th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters Resolved: <Proposals>
Item No. 1: Election of 5 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. 5 Directors (excluding Directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members), Messrs. Keiji Nakamura, Hiroyuki Ota, Shinichiro Takao and Noritoshi Masuda and Ms. Sachiko Murase were reelected. All of them assumed their respective offices.
Furthermore, Ms. Sachiko Murase is an Outside Director under Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
Item No. 2: Election of 3 Directors Who Serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members The proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed. 3 Directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members, Messrs. Hiroyuki Suzuki, Kazuhiro Aigami and Kazuyoshi Hata were reelected. All of them assumed their respective offices.
Furthermore, Messrs. Kazuhiro Aigami and Kazuyoshi Hata are Outside Directors under Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act.
Reference:
The Company's Directors as of June 21, 2024 are as follows,
President and Representative Director
Keiji Nakamura
Director
Hiroyuki Ota
Director
Shinichiro Takao
Director
Noritoshi Masuda
Director (*)
Sachiko Murase
Director, Full-time Audit and Supervisory Committee Member
Hiroyuki Suzuki
Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member (*)
Kazuhiro Aigami
Director, Audit and Supervisory Committee Member (*)
Kazuyoshi Hata
Note (*)
Ms. Sachiko Murase, Mr. Kazuhiro Aigami and Mr. Kazuyoshi Hata are Outside
Directors under Article 2, Item 15 of the Companies Act in Japan.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Hitachi Maxell Ltd. published this content on
21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
21 June 2024 04:04:01 UTC.
Maxell Ltd, formerly Maxell Holdings Ltd, is mainly engaged in the manufacturing and sales of energy, industrial materials and electric appliances and consumer products. The Company mainly operates through three business segments. The Energy segment manufactures and sells secondary batteries, such as coin type lithium secondary batteries, industrial lithium ion batteries and electrodes, and consumer lithium ion batteries, primary batteries such as lithium primary batteries and button batteries, and charger and battery packs. The Industrial Materials segment manufactures and sells optical components, functional materials, electroforming and precision parts, semiconductor-related embedded systems, mold and synthetic resin molded parts, adhesive tapes, radio-frequency identification (RFID) systems and Integrated Circuit (IC) cards, industrial rubber products and others. The Electric Appliance and Consumer segment manufactures and sells projectors, small electric equipments and others.