(Stock Exchange Code 6810) June 3, 2024 (Start date of electronic provision measures: May 28, 2024)
To Shareholders with Voting Rights:
Keiji Nakamura
President and Representative Director
Maxell, Ltd.
1 Koizumi, Oyamazaki,
Oyamazaki-cho,Otokuni-gun, Kyoto
NOTICE OF
THE 78TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholders:
Please be informed that the 78th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Maxell, Ltd. (the "Company," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") will be held as follows.
In holding this meeting, we are electronically providing the information contained in the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (electronic provision measures matters). The information is posted on the Company website.
Company website: https://www2.maxell.co.jp/ir/event/meeting.html
In addition to the Company website, the electronic provision measures matters are posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)'s website. Visit the TSE website ("Listed Company Search") at the following URL, type "Maxell" in the "Issue name (company name)" text box or "6810" in the "Code" text box and hit "Search," and click "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to access the information.
TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show
If you choose not to attend the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. In that case, please review the Reference Documentation and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:00 p.m. (Japan time), Thursday, June 20, 2024.
1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan time) (reception starts at 9:30 a.m.)
2. Location:
Banquet room Tsuru, the fifth floor, Hotel Nikko Osaka
1-3-3Nishi-Shinsaibashi,Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka
3. Agenda:
Reporting Matter: 1. Report on contents of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial
Statements for the 78th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the results of audits on the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee
2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 78th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Matters to be Resolved: <Proposals>
Item No. 1: Election of 5 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
Item No. 2: Election of 3 Directors Who Serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
- A video of a part of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be distributed on the Company website on a later date.
- Any changes to the operation of this Meeting depending on how the situation unfolds will be posted on the Company website.
- Any changes on the electronic provision measures matters will be posted on the Company website and on the TSE website mentioned above.
Guidance on exercising your voting rights
If attending this Meeting
If attending this Meeting, please submit the voting rights exercise form attached herein to the reception at the venue.
If your proxy attends the meeting on your behalf, please submit a letter of proxy along with the voting rights exercise form to the reception.
You may appoint only one proxy who is a shareholder of the Company with his/her own voting rights to exercise at this Meeting.
Exercise of voting rights via the Internet
If you exercise your voting rights using a smartphone, a PC, etc., please read the instructions on page 4 and enter your approval or disapproval for each proposal item by the time limit for the exercise.
Time limit for the exercise You must enter by 5:00 p.m. (Japan time) on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Exercise of voting rights in writing
Please indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal item in the voting rights exercise form attached herein, and return it by post so that it may reach us by the time limit for the exercise.
Time limit for the exercise
It must reach us by post by 5:00 p.m. (Japan time) on Thursday, June 20, 2024.
Decisions for this Meeting
- In exercising your voting rights in writing, you will be deemed to have approved the proposal should no indication be made on the voting form of whether you approve or disapprove each proposal.
- If you exercise your voting rights in duplicate via the Internet and by post, the former will be treated as the valid vote.
- If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet in duplicate, the last one will be treated as the valid vote.
Guidance on the exercise of voting rights via the Internet
Using QR code
You can log in to the website for exercising voting rights without having to enter the login ID or password. 1. Scan the QR code printed in the lower right corner of the voting rights exercise form.
* "QR code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
2. Follow the instructions on-screen.
Using login ID and temporary password
Website for exercising voting rights: https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (Available in Japanese only)
1. Access the website for exercising voting rights.
(1) Access the website for exercising voting rights and click the "Go to next page" button.
2. Login
- Enter the "login ID" and "temporary password" found on the voting stub, which is on the right side of the voting rights exercise form.
- Click "Log in."
Thereafter, follow the instructions on-screen to enter your approval or disapproval for each proposal item.
- The password provided this time is valid for this Meeting only.
- Please note that all costs for accessing the website for exercising voting rights will be on the shareholders.
For inquiries about operation of the website for exercising voting rights
Corporate Agency Division (help desk)
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
0120−173−027 (from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) (Japan time)
Voting rights exercise platform
Institutional investors can use the voting rights exercise platform administered by ICJ, Inc.
Reference Documentation
(Proposals and References)
Item No. 1: Election of 5 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)
The terms of office of all 5 Directors (excluding Directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter the same shall apply in this proposal) will expire at the end of this Meeting. Therefore, it is proposed that 5 Directors including 1 Outside Director be elected.
The Company has established a voluntary Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the majority of which are Outside Directors who are designated as Independent Directors and chaired also by an Independent Outside Director. The decision on the selection of candidates for Director is made by the Board of Directors based on the deliberation and report by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
The candidates are as follows:
Current positions and
Attendance rate at the
No.
Name
Gender
Board of Directors
responsibilities at the Company
meetings
President and Representative
100%
1
[Re-election]
Keiji Nakamura
Male
Director and Chief Executive
(17 out of 17 meetings)
Officer
Director and Managing Executive
Officer
Control of China Strategies, Control
100%
2
[Re-election]
Hiroyuki Ota
Male
of Monozukuri, Control of Energy
(17 out of 17 meetings)
Business, Control of Functional
Materials Business, Control of Life
Solution Business
3
[Re-election]
Shinichiro Takao
Male
Director and Executive Officer
100%
Control of Sales
(14 out of 14 meetings)
Director and Managing Executive
Officer
Control of Procurement & SCM,
4
[Re-election]
Noritoshi Masuda
Male
Control of Finance, Export Control,
100%
Control of IT, Control of Human
(17 out of 17 meetings)
Resources & General Affairs,
Control of Legal Affairs, Control of
Asset, Risk Management
[Re-election]
100%
5
[Outside]
Sachiko Murase
Female
Outside Director
(17 out of 17 meetings)
[Independent]
[Re-election]: Candidate for Re-election
[Outside]: Candidate for Outside Director
[Independent]: Candidate for Independent Director
Name
Number of
No.
Brief Biography and Other Principal Positions Held
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company held
Apr. 1990:
Joined Hitachi Maxell, Ltd. (currently the Company;
hereinafter the same shall apply)
Jan. 2013:
Deputy General Manager, Energy Division of Hitachi
Keiji Nakamura
Maxell, Ltd.
Jul. 2014:
Executive Officer of Hitachi Maxell, Ltd.
(August 20, 1966)
Oct. 2017:
Executive Officer of Maxell, Ltd.
11,000
Apr. 2018:
President and Representative Director of Maxell, Ltd.
*Candidate for Re-
Jun. 2018:
Director of the Company
election
Jun. 2020:
President and Representative Director of the
1
Company
Apr. 2024:
President and Representative Director and Chief
Executive Officer of the Company (incumbent)
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director and summary of expected roles]
As Representative Director of the Company, Mr. Keiji Nakamura has been exerting strong leadership
such as spearheading Group management. In addition, his proven track records of leading the battery
business and creating new technologies for many years, a broad range of management expertise and a
wealth of experience as a manager are indispensable for the Company to enhance its corporate value.
Accordingly, he is expected to continue to manage the entire Group as Representative Director.
Name
Number of
No.
Brief Biography and Other Principal Positions Held
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company held
Apr. 1983:
Joined Hitachi Maxell, Ltd. (currently the Company;
hereinafter the same shall apply)
Apr. 2007:
General Manager, Production Engineering Division,
Development & Technology Group of Hitachi Maxell,
Ltd.
Jan. 2013:
General Manager, Corporate Strategy Division of
Hitachi Maxell, Ltd.
Jul. 2013:
Deputy General Manager, Optronics Division of
Hitachi Maxell, Ltd.
Apr. 2016:
Executive Managing Director, Hitachi Joei Tech Co.,
Ltd. (currently Maxell Frontier Co., Ltd.)
Deputy General Manager, Optronics Division of
Hitachi Maxell, Ltd.
Oct. 2017:
Executive Managing Director, Maxell Joei Tech Co.,
Hiroyuki Ota
Ltd. (currently Maxell Frontier Co., Ltd.)
(August 12, 1960)
Deputy General Manager, Optronics Division of
Maxell, Ltd.
4,300
* Candidate for Re-
Oct. 2018:
Deputy General Manager, Optronics Division of
election
Maxell, Ltd.
2
Apr. 2019:
General Manager, Optronics Division of Maxell, Ltd.
Oct. 2021:
General Manager, Optics & Systems Division of the
Company
Apr. 2022:
General Manager, Monozukuri Division and General
Manager, Quality Assurance Division of the Company
Jun. 2022:
Director and General Manager, Monozukuri Division
and General Manager, Quality Assurance Division of
the Company
Apr. 2023:
Director and General Manager, Monozukuri Division
and General Manager, Quality Assurance Division and
General Manager, Energy Division of the Company
Apr. 2024:
Director and Managing Executive Officer and General
Manager, Monozukuri Division of the Company
(incumbent)
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director and summary of expected roles]
As the Company's Director, Mr. Hiroyuki Ota has been engaged in the technological areas of production,
etc. and contributed to business promotion of the entire Group. Furthermore, his experience in
managerial positions responsible for the optics and systems business and expertise on portfolio reforms
are indispensable for the Company to enhance its corporate value. Accordingly, he is expected to
continue to promote business reforms of the entire Group.
Name
Number of
No.
Brief Biography and Other Principal Positions Held
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company held
Apr. 1991:
Joined Hitachi Maxell, Ltd. (currently the Company;
hereinafter the same shall apply)
Dec. 2006:
BtoB Sales & Marketing Manager, Maxell Corporation
of America
Apr. 2014:
General Manager, Micro Battery Sales Department,
Shinichiro Takao
Energy Division of the Company
Apr. 2016:
Managing Director and General Manager, Maxell
(July 13, 1968)
Taiwan, Ltd.
1,400
Oct. 2018:
President, Maxell Asia, Ltd.
* Candidate for Re-
Apr. 2021:
General Manager, Energy Division of Maxell, Ltd.
election
Oct. 2021:
General Manager, Energy Division of the Company
3
Apr. 2023:
Executive Officer of the Company
Jun. 2023:
Director of the Company
Apr. 2024:
Director and Executive Officer and General Manager,
Sales & Marketing Division of the Company
(incumbent)
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director and summary of expected roles]
As Director of the Company, Mr. Shinichiro Takao has been contributing to global business deployment
through his engagement in the sales and marketing strategies and overseas businesses of the entire
Group. In addition to his experience in global sales for North America, Asia, etc., he has been leading
the businesses in managerial positions for the Company's battery business. His track record makes him
indispensable for the Company to enhance its corporate value, and he is expected to continue to promote
sales reforms of the entire Group.
Name
Number of
No.
Brief Biography and Other Principal Positions Held
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company held
Apr. 1987:
Joined Hitachi Maxell, Ltd. (currently the Company;
hereinafter the same shall apply)
Oct. 2017:
General Manager, Finance Department of the Company
Deputy General Manager and Senior Manager, Finance
Noritoshi Masuda
& Accounting Department of Maxell, Ltd.
Apr. 2019:
Executive Officer and General Manager, Finance
(September 22,
Department of the Company
1964)
Director and Senior Manager, Finance & Accounting
6,700
* Candidate for Re-
Department of Maxell, Ltd.
Jun. 2019:
Director and General Manager, Finance Department of
election
the Company
4
Oct. 2019:
Director of the Company
Director of Maxell, Ltd.
Apr. 2024:
Director and Managing Executive Officer of the
Company (incumbent)
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director and summary of expected roles]
As Director of the Company, Mr. Noritoshi Masuda has been contributing to strengthening the
management base and Group governance through his engagement in business administration
operations such as accounting and finance. In addition, his management experience in overseas
companies in the Group and extensive knowledge regarding business administration are indispensable
for the Company to enhance its corporate value. Accordingly, he is expected to continue to lead
financial strategies of the entire Group.
Number of
No.
Name
Brief Biography and Other Principal Positions Held
shares of the
(Date of birth)
Company
held
Sachiko Murase
Apr. 1995:
Joined NICHIHA CORPORATION
Sep. 2008:
Registered as lawyer
(August 3, 1972)
Joined SEIWA MEITETSU LAW OFFICE
* Candidate for Re-
Nov. 2015:
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
election
BUNKYODO Group Holdings CO., Ltd. (incumbent)
－
Sep. 2018:
Joined Kudanzakaue Law Office (incumbent)
* Candidate for
Jun. 2019:
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
NICHIAS Corporation (incumbent)
Independent
5
Jun. 2020:
Director of the Company (incumbent)
Outside Director
Mar. 2021:
Outside Director of Roland Corporation
[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and summary of expected roles]
As a lawyer specialized in corporate legal affairs, Ms. Sachiko Murase has a wealth of expertise and a
high level of professional knowledge. In addition to her experience as an outside officer of listed
companies, she has been contributing to the Company with her valuable advice at meetings of the Board
of Directors since she took office as Director of the Company. Accordingly, she is expected to continue
to contribute to sustaining and strengthening the growth strategies, corporate governance, and risk
management of the Group.
(Notes)
- "Maxell, Ltd." in the brief biography of the candidates for Directors set forth in this proposal means a subsidiary that took over all the operations of the Company excluding management control of the Group and real estate following the transition to the holding company structure in October 2017 and was absorbed as a result of the merger with the Company following the dissolution of the holding company structure in October 2021.
- There are no special interests between the candidates for Directors and the Company.
- Ms. Sachiko Murase is a candidate for Outside Director under Article 2, Paragraph 3, Item 7 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act.
- Ms. Sachiko Murase is incumbent Outside Director of the Company, and will have served as such for four years at the end of this Meeting.
- In accordance with Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into a limited liability agreement with Ms. Sachiko Murase, whereby liability is limited to the minimum liability amount set forth in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Act. The Company will extend such an agreement with her if her election is approved.
- The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract set forth in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act with an insurance company to insure all its Directors. The insurance contract covers damages that may be incurred by the insured Directors as a result of the responsibilities they assume in the execution of their duties, or any claims made against them in pursuit of those responsibilities. However, the insurance contract does not cover damages etc. arising from the fact that the insured Directors received personal gain or benefit illegally, committed criminal acts, or knowingly committed acts violating laws and regulations, as a measure not to impair the appropriateness of Directors' execution of duties. Insurance premiums relating to the insurance contract are fully paid by the Company. If the candidates are approved for election, they will be insured under the insurance contract, which will be renewed during their term of office.
- Although Ms. Sachiko Murase has never been involved in corporate management other than through the position of outside director or outside auditor in the past, the Company judges that she will be able to fulfill her duty appropriately as Outside Director by drawing on her extensive knowledge and experience in corporate legal affairs.
- The Company has registered Ms. Sachiko Murase as an Independent Director as required by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If the election of Ms. Sachiko Murase is approved, she will continue to serve as an Independent Director.
Item No. 2: Election of 3 Directors Who Serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
The terms of office of all 3 Directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the end of this Meeting. Therefore, it is proposed that 3 Directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members including 2 Outside Directors be elected.
The Audit and Supervisory Committee has given its approval to this Item in advance.
The Company has established a voluntary Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the majority of which are Outside Directors who are designated as Independent Directors and chaired also by an Independent Outside Director. The decision on the selection of candidates for Director is made by the Board of Directors based on the deliberation and report by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
The candidates are as follows:
Attendance rate
Attendance rate
Current positions and
at the Audit and
at the Board of
No.
Name
Gender
responsibilities at the
Supervisory
Directors
Company
Committee
meetings
meetings
Director
(Full-time Audit and
Supervisory Committee
100%
100%
1
[Re-election]
Hiroyuki Suzuki
Male
Member)
(17 out of 17
(17 out of 17
Member of Nomination
meetings)
meetings)
and Remuneration
Committee
Outside Director
[Re-election]
(Audit and Supervisory
100%
100%
Committee Member)
2
[Outside]
Kazuhiro Aigami
Male
(17 out of 17
(17 out of 17
Chairperson of
[Independent]
meetings)
meetings)
Nomination and
Remuneration Committee
Outside Director
[Re-election]
(Audit and Supervisory
100%
100%
Committee Member)
3
[Outside]
Kazuyoshi Hata
Male
(17 out of 17
(17 out of 17
Member of Nomination
[Independent]
meetings)
meetings)
and Remuneration
Committee
[Re-election]: Candidate for Re-election
[Outside]: Candidate for Outside Director
[Independent]: Candidate for Independent Director
