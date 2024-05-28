Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 6810) June 3, 2024 (Start date of electronic provision measures: May 28, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Keiji Nakamura

President and Representative Director

Maxell, Ltd.

1 Koizumi, Oyamazaki,

Oyamazaki-cho,Otokuni-gun, Kyoto

NOTICE OF

THE 78TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

Please be informed that the 78th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Maxell, Ltd. (the "Company," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") will be held as follows.

In holding this meeting, we are electronically providing the information contained in the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (electronic provision measures matters). The information is posted on the Company website.

Company website: https://www2.maxell.co.jp/ir/event/meeting.html

In addition to the Company website, the electronic provision measures matters are posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)'s website. Visit the TSE website ("Listed Company Search") at the following URL, type "Maxell" in the "Issue name (company name)" text box or "6810" in the "Code" text box and hit "Search," and click "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to access the information.

TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you choose not to attend the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. In that case, please review the Reference Documentation and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:00 p.m. (Japan time), Thursday, June 20, 2024.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan time) (reception starts at 9:30 a.m.)

2. Location: Banquet room Tsuru, the fifth floor, Hotel Nikko Osaka 1-3-3Nishi-Shinsaibashi,Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

3. Agenda:

Reporting Matter: 1. Report on contents of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial

Statements for the 78th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the results of audits on the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 78th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be Resolved: <Proposals>

Item No. 1: Election of 5 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Item No. 2: Election of 3 Directors Who Serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

