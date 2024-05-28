Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Stock Exchange Code 6810) June 3, 2024 (Start date of electronic provision measures: May 28, 2024)

To Shareholders with Voting Rights:

Keiji Nakamura

President and Representative Director

Maxell, Ltd.

1 Koizumi, Oyamazaki,

Oyamazaki-cho,Otokuni-gun, Kyoto

NOTICE OF

THE 78TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholders:

Please be informed that the 78th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Maxell, Ltd. (the "Company," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") will be held as follows.

In holding this meeting, we are electronically providing the information contained in the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (electronic provision measures matters). The information is posted on the Company website.

Company website: https://www2.maxell.co.jp/ir/event/meeting.html

In addition to the Company website, the electronic provision measures matters are posted on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE)'s website. Visit the TSE website ("Listed Company Search") at the following URL, type "Maxell" in the "Issue name (company name)" text box or "6810" in the "Code" text box and hit "Search," and click "Basic information" and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to access the information.

TSE website (Listed Company Search) https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

If you choose not to attend the meeting in person, you can exercise your voting rights via the Internet or in writing. In that case, please review the Reference Documentation and exercise your voting rights no later than 5:00 p.m. (Japan time), Thursday, June 20, 2024.

1. Date and Time: Friday, June 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Japan time) (reception starts at 9:30 a.m.)

2. Location:

Banquet room Tsuru, the fifth floor, Hotel Nikko Osaka

1-3-3Nishi-Shinsaibashi,Chuo-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

3. Agenda:

Reporting Matter: 1. Report on contents of the Business Report, Consolidated Financial

Statements for the 78th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) and the results of audits on the Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee

2. Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the Company's 78th Business Term (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Matters to be Resolved: <Proposals>

Item No. 1: Election of 5 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

Item No. 2: Election of 3 Directors Who Serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

  1. A video of a part of the General Meeting of Shareholders will be distributed on the Company website on a later date.
  1. Any changes to the operation of this Meeting depending on how the situation unfolds will be posted on the Company website.
  1. Any changes on the electronic provision measures matters will be posted on the Company website and on the TSE website mentioned above.

Guidance on exercising your voting rights

If attending this Meeting

If attending this Meeting, please submit the voting rights exercise form attached herein to the reception at the venue.

If your proxy attends the meeting on your behalf, please submit a letter of proxy along with the voting rights exercise form to the reception.

You may appoint only one proxy who is a shareholder of the Company with his/her own voting rights to exercise at this Meeting.

Exercise of voting rights via the Internet

If you exercise your voting rights using a smartphone, a PC, etc., please read the instructions on page 4 and enter your approval or disapproval for each proposal item by the time limit for the exercise.

Time limit for the exercise You must enter by 5:00 p.m. (Japan time) on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Exercise of voting rights in writing

Please indicate your approval or disapproval for each proposal item in the voting rights exercise form attached herein, and return it by post so that it may reach us by the time limit for the exercise.

Time limit for the exercise

It must reach us by post by 5:00 p.m. (Japan time) on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Decisions for this Meeting

  1. In exercising your voting rights in writing, you will be deemed to have approved the proposal should no indication be made on the voting form of whether you approve or disapprove each proposal.
  2. If you exercise your voting rights in duplicate via the Internet and by post, the former will be treated as the valid vote.
  3. If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet in duplicate, the last one will be treated as the valid vote.

Guidance on the exercise of voting rights via the Internet

Using QR code

You can log in to the website for exercising voting rights without having to enter the login ID or password. 1. Scan the QR code printed in the lower right corner of the voting rights exercise form.

* "QR code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

2. Follow the instructions on-screen.

Using login ID and temporary password

Website for exercising voting rights: https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (Available in Japanese only)

1. Access the website for exercising voting rights.

(1) Access the website for exercising voting rights and click the "Go to next page" button.

2. Login

  1. Enter the "login ID" and "temporary password" found on the voting stub, which is on the right side of the voting rights exercise form.
  2. Click "Log in."

Thereafter, follow the instructions on-screen to enter your approval or disapproval for each proposal item.

  • The password provided this time is valid for this Meeting only.
  • Please note that all costs for accessing the website for exercising voting rights will be on the shareholders.

For inquiries about operation of the website for exercising voting rights

Corporate Agency Division (help desk)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

0120−173−027 (from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.) (Japan time)

Voting rights exercise platform

Institutional investors can use the voting rights exercise platform administered by ICJ, Inc.

Reference Documentation

(Proposals and References)

Item No. 1: Election of 5 Directors (Excluding Directors Who Serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all 5 Directors (excluding Directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter the same shall apply in this proposal) will expire at the end of this Meeting. Therefore, it is proposed that 5 Directors including 1 Outside Director be elected.

The Company has established a voluntary Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the majority of which are Outside Directors who are designated as Independent Directors and chaired also by an Independent Outside Director. The decision on the selection of candidates for Director is made by the Board of Directors based on the deliberation and report by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The candidates are as follows:

Current positions and

Attendance rate at the

No.

Name

Gender

Board of Directors

responsibilities at the Company

meetings

President and Representative

100%

1

[Re-election]

Keiji Nakamura

Male

Director and Chief Executive

(17 out of 17 meetings)

Officer

Director and Managing Executive

Officer

Control of China Strategies, Control

100%

2

[Re-election]

Hiroyuki Ota

Male

of Monozukuri, Control of Energy

(17 out of 17 meetings)

Business, Control of Functional

Materials Business, Control of Life

Solution Business

3

[Re-election]

Shinichiro Takao

Male

Director and Executive Officer

100%

Control of Sales

(14 out of 14 meetings)

Director and Managing Executive

Officer

Control of Procurement & SCM,

4

[Re-election]

Noritoshi Masuda

Male

Control of Finance, Export Control,

100%

Control of IT, Control of Human

(17 out of 17 meetings)

Resources & General Affairs,

Control of Legal Affairs, Control of

Asset, Risk Management

[Re-election]

100%

5

[Outside]

Sachiko Murase

Female

Outside Director

(17 out of 17 meetings)

[Independent]

[Re-election]: Candidate for Re-election

[Outside]: Candidate for Outside Director

[Independent]: Candidate for Independent Director

Name

Number of

No.

Brief Biography and Other Principal Positions Held

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

Apr. 1990:

Joined Hitachi Maxell, Ltd. (currently the Company;

hereinafter the same shall apply)

Jan. 2013:

Deputy General Manager, Energy Division of Hitachi

Keiji Nakamura

Maxell, Ltd.

Jul. 2014:

Executive Officer of Hitachi Maxell, Ltd.

(August 20, 1966)

Oct. 2017:

Executive Officer of Maxell, Ltd.

11,000

Apr. 2018:

President and Representative Director of Maxell, Ltd.

*Candidate for Re-

Jun. 2018:

Director of the Company

election

Jun. 2020:

President and Representative Director of the

1

Company

Apr. 2024:

President and Representative Director and Chief

Executive Officer of the Company (incumbent)

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director and summary of expected roles]

As Representative Director of the Company, Mr. Keiji Nakamura has been exerting strong leadership

such as spearheading Group management. In addition, his proven track records of leading the battery

business and creating new technologies for many years, a broad range of management expertise and a

wealth of experience as a manager are indispensable for the Company to enhance its corporate value.

Accordingly, he is expected to continue to manage the entire Group as Representative Director.

Name

Number of

No.

Brief Biography and Other Principal Positions Held

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

Apr. 1983:

Joined Hitachi Maxell, Ltd. (currently the Company;

hereinafter the same shall apply)

Apr. 2007:

General Manager, Production Engineering Division,

Development & Technology Group of Hitachi Maxell,

Ltd.

Jan. 2013:

General Manager, Corporate Strategy Division of

Hitachi Maxell, Ltd.

Jul. 2013:

Deputy General Manager, Optronics Division of

Hitachi Maxell, Ltd.

Apr. 2016:

Executive Managing Director, Hitachi Joei Tech Co.,

Ltd. (currently Maxell Frontier Co., Ltd.)

Deputy General Manager, Optronics Division of

Hitachi Maxell, Ltd.

Oct. 2017:

Executive Managing Director, Maxell Joei Tech Co.,

Hiroyuki Ota

Ltd. (currently Maxell Frontier Co., Ltd.)

(August 12, 1960)

Deputy General Manager, Optronics Division of

Maxell, Ltd.

4,300

* Candidate for Re-

Oct. 2018:

Deputy General Manager, Optronics Division of

election

Maxell, Ltd.

2

Apr. 2019:

General Manager, Optronics Division of Maxell, Ltd.

Oct. 2021:

General Manager, Optics & Systems Division of the

Company

Apr. 2022:

General Manager, Monozukuri Division and General

Manager, Quality Assurance Division of the Company

Jun. 2022:

Director and General Manager, Monozukuri Division

and General Manager, Quality Assurance Division of

the Company

Apr. 2023:

Director and General Manager, Monozukuri Division

and General Manager, Quality Assurance Division and

General Manager, Energy Division of the Company

Apr. 2024:

Director and Managing Executive Officer and General

Manager, Monozukuri Division of the Company

(incumbent)

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director and summary of expected roles]

As the Company's Director, Mr. Hiroyuki Ota has been engaged in the technological areas of production,

etc. and contributed to business promotion of the entire Group. Furthermore, his experience in

managerial positions responsible for the optics and systems business and expertise on portfolio reforms

are indispensable for the Company to enhance its corporate value. Accordingly, he is expected to

continue to promote business reforms of the entire Group.

Name

Number of

No.

Brief Biography and Other Principal Positions Held

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

Apr. 1991:

Joined Hitachi Maxell, Ltd. (currently the Company;

hereinafter the same shall apply)

Dec. 2006:

BtoB Sales & Marketing Manager, Maxell Corporation

of America

Apr. 2014:

General Manager, Micro Battery Sales Department,

Shinichiro Takao

Energy Division of the Company

Apr. 2016:

Managing Director and General Manager, Maxell

(July 13, 1968)

Taiwan, Ltd.

1,400

Oct. 2018:

President, Maxell Asia, Ltd.

* Candidate for Re-

Apr. 2021:

General Manager, Energy Division of Maxell, Ltd.

election

Oct. 2021:

General Manager, Energy Division of the Company

3

Apr. 2023:

Executive Officer of the Company

Jun. 2023:

Director of the Company

Apr. 2024:

Director and Executive Officer and General Manager,

Sales & Marketing Division of the Company

(incumbent)

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director and summary of expected roles]

As Director of the Company, Mr. Shinichiro Takao has been contributing to global business deployment

through his engagement in the sales and marketing strategies and overseas businesses of the entire

Group. In addition to his experience in global sales for North America, Asia, etc., he has been leading

the businesses in managerial positions for the Company's battery business. His track record makes him

indispensable for the Company to enhance its corporate value, and he is expected to continue to promote

sales reforms of the entire Group.

Name

Number of

No.

Brief Biography and Other Principal Positions Held

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company held

Apr. 1987:

Joined Hitachi Maxell, Ltd. (currently the Company;

hereinafter the same shall apply)

Oct. 2017:

General Manager, Finance Department of the Company

Deputy General Manager and Senior Manager, Finance

Noritoshi Masuda

& Accounting Department of Maxell, Ltd.

Apr. 2019:

Executive Officer and General Manager, Finance

(September 22,

Department of the Company

1964)

Director and Senior Manager, Finance & Accounting

6,700

* Candidate for Re-

Department of Maxell, Ltd.

Jun. 2019:

Director and General Manager, Finance Department of

election

the Company

4

Oct. 2019:

Director of the Company

Director of Maxell, Ltd.

Apr. 2024:

Director and Managing Executive Officer of the

Company (incumbent)

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Director and summary of expected roles]

As Director of the Company, Mr. Noritoshi Masuda has been contributing to strengthening the

management base and Group governance through his engagement in business administration

operations such as accounting and finance. In addition, his management experience in overseas

companies in the Group and extensive knowledge regarding business administration are indispensable

for the Company to enhance its corporate value. Accordingly, he is expected to continue to lead

financial strategies of the entire Group.

Number of

No.

Name

Brief Biography and Other Principal Positions Held

shares of the

(Date of birth)

Company

held

Sachiko Murase

Apr. 1995:

Joined NICHIHA CORPORATION

Sep. 2008:

Registered as lawyer

(August 3, 1972)

Joined SEIWA MEITETSU LAW OFFICE

* Candidate for Re-

Nov. 2015:

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

election

BUNKYODO Group Holdings CO., Ltd. (incumbent)

Sep. 2018:

Joined Kudanzakaue Law Office (incumbent)

* Candidate for

Jun. 2019:

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of

NICHIAS Corporation (incumbent)

Independent

5

Jun. 2020:

Director of the Company (incumbent)

Outside Director

Mar. 2021:

Outside Director of Roland Corporation

[Reason for nomination as a candidate for Outside Director and summary of expected roles]

As a lawyer specialized in corporate legal affairs, Ms. Sachiko Murase has a wealth of expertise and a

high level of professional knowledge. In addition to her experience as an outside officer of listed

companies, she has been contributing to the Company with her valuable advice at meetings of the Board

of Directors since she took office as Director of the Company. Accordingly, she is expected to continue

to contribute to sustaining and strengthening the growth strategies, corporate governance, and risk

management of the Group.

(Notes)

  1. "Maxell, Ltd." in the brief biography of the candidates for Directors set forth in this proposal means a subsidiary that took over all the operations of the Company excluding management control of the Group and real estate following the transition to the holding company structure in October 2017 and was absorbed as a result of the merger with the Company following the dissolution of the holding company structure in October 2021.
  2. There are no special interests between the candidates for Directors and the Company.
  3. Ms. Sachiko Murase is a candidate for Outside Director under Article 2, Paragraph 3, Item 7 of the Ordinance for Enforcement of the Companies Act.
  4. Ms. Sachiko Murase is incumbent Outside Director of the Company, and will have served as such for four years at the end of this Meeting.
  5. In accordance with Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into a limited liability agreement with Ms. Sachiko Murase, whereby liability is limited to the minimum liability amount set forth in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Act. The Company will extend such an agreement with her if her election is approved.
  6. The Company has entered into a directors and officers liability insurance contract set forth in Article 430-3, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act with an insurance company to insure all its Directors. The insurance contract covers damages that may be incurred by the insured Directors as a result of the responsibilities they assume in the execution of their duties, or any claims made against them in pursuit of those responsibilities. However, the insurance contract does not cover damages etc. arising from the fact that the insured Directors received personal gain or benefit illegally, committed criminal acts, or knowingly committed acts violating laws and regulations, as a measure not to impair the appropriateness of Directors' execution of duties. Insurance premiums relating to the insurance contract are fully paid by the Company. If the candidates are approved for election, they will be insured under the insurance contract, which will be renewed during their term of office.
  7. Although Ms. Sachiko Murase has never been involved in corporate management other than through the position of outside director or outside auditor in the past, the Company judges that she will be able to fulfill her duty appropriately as Outside Director by drawing on her extensive knowledge and experience in corporate legal affairs.
  8. The Company has registered Ms. Sachiko Murase as an Independent Director as required by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If the election of Ms. Sachiko Murase is approved, she will continue to serve as an Independent Director.

Item No. 2: Election of 3 Directors Who Serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

The terms of office of all 3 Directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members will expire at the end of this Meeting. Therefore, it is proposed that 3 Directors who serve as Audit and Supervisory Committee Members including 2 Outside Directors be elected.

The Audit and Supervisory Committee has given its approval to this Item in advance.

The Company has established a voluntary Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the majority of which are Outside Directors who are designated as Independent Directors and chaired also by an Independent Outside Director. The decision on the selection of candidates for Director is made by the Board of Directors based on the deliberation and report by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The candidates are as follows:

Attendance rate

Attendance rate

Current positions and

at the Audit and

at the Board of

No.

Name

Gender

responsibilities at the

Supervisory

Directors

Company

Committee

meetings

meetings

Director

(Full-time Audit and

Supervisory Committee

100%

100%

1

[Re-election]

Hiroyuki Suzuki

Male

Member)

(17 out of 17

(17 out of 17

Member of Nomination

meetings)

meetings)

and Remuneration

Committee

Outside Director

[Re-election]

(Audit and Supervisory

100%

100%

Committee Member)

2

[Outside]

Kazuhiro Aigami

Male

(17 out of 17

(17 out of 17

Chairperson of

[Independent]

meetings)

meetings)

Nomination and

Remuneration Committee

Outside Director

[Re-election]

(Audit and Supervisory

100%

100%

Committee Member)

3

[Outside]

Kazuyoshi Hata

Male

(17 out of 17

(17 out of 17

Member of Nomination

[Independent]

meetings)

meetings)

and Remuneration

Committee

[Re-election]: Candidate for Re-election

[Outside]: Candidate for Outside Director

[Independent]: Candidate for Independent Director

