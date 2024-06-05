Medium-Term Management Plan
MEX26
Maximum Excellence 2026
June 5, 2024
Keiji Nakamura
President and Representative Director
Maxell, Ltd.
Introduction
Medium-TermManagement Plan "MEX26" - Commit to Value(Corporate Value, profit growth) -
Since implementing structural reforms in FY2020, the Company has been focusing on ensuring profitability and cultivating growth businesses.
Based on our unique Analog Core Technologies*, we conducted a thorough review of our business and have been focusing on areas such as automotive primary batteries, automotive optical components, and tapes for semiconductor manufacturing process, while downsizing projector business and transferring domestic B2C sales business.
Furthermore, as part of our preparations for the future, we have actively pursued technology development in areas such as all-solid-state batteries and coated separators.
During the current medium-term plan period (FY2024-2026), we aim to further accelerate these efforts and become a company that is recognized by stakeholders as "indispensable"
by 'addressing customers' issues' and 'leveraging our strengths in technology'.
[Performance (JPY billion)
Highlights]
MEX26
President and Representative Director Chief Executive Officer
Keiji nakamura
*Analog Core Technologies
Collective term for mass production technology developed
through the manufacture of batteries and tapes such as
"Mixing & Dispersion", "Fine Coating" and "High Precision
Molding & Forming".
(FY)
To Our Shareholders
We aim to enhance both social and economic value by resolving the issues of our customers through our unique Analog Core Technologies and earning recognition as "indispensable company"
While actively investing cash generated from our business activities into research and development to strengthen our Analog Core Technologies, as well as into mass production facilities for growth businesses, we will enhance shareholder and investor returns and improve capital efficiency to realize PBR of over 1.0x during the MEX26 period
I would like to ask for your further support of Maxell in the future
[Cash Allocation Basic Policy]
[Stock price highlights]
Strengthen Analog Core Technologies
(JPY)
by investments in R&D and mass production facilities
Over
Growth
35 bill. yen
1.0x
Profit growth
investment
Growth investment
Over Double
Cash obtained
compared with
PBR
MEX23 period
MEX26
from business
Over 1.0x
activities
Enhance shareholder
and investor returns
Capital
Total
Over 100%
efficiency
Improvement
return ratio
(FY)
*Financial year-end
closing price basis
To Our Customers
We strive to continuously refine our Analog Core Technologies and remain a company capable of resolving the issues of our customers in the ever-evolving world of Monozukuri (manufacturing), where demands for miniaturization, precision, and high- density continue to grow
During MEX26, we will strive to strengthen our technical sales team to overcome the rapidly changing technological challenges
in the fields of "Mobility", "ICT/AI", and "Human/Social Infrastructure". We aim to collaborate with our customers in surpassing
these challenges together
Please feel free to consult with Maxell whenever you encounter any issues or concerns
[Maxell's business model]
- Strive to provide optimal products and services by engaging in "high-level technical discussions" to understand and meet the complex and delicate requirements of each individual customer
- Enhance problem-solving capabilities by strengthening technical sales and Monozukuri (manufacturing) capabilities
[Refinement of Analog Core Technologies]
- Analog Core Technologies, which originated from dry batteries and magnetic tapes, have continued to evolve and have consistently produced products that solve our customers' technical issues
Customers
Technical
issues
Mobility
ICT/AI
Human/
Social Infrastructure
Technical
Monozukuri
sales
(manufacturing)
capability
capability
Strengthen
Refining Analog
technical sales
Core Technologies
team
Mass
Development
production
capability
capability
Dry battery
Primary batteries for
All-solid-state
automotive use and
battery
medical use
Magnetic tape
Tape for semiconductor
Coated separator
manufacturing process
Pickup lens
In-car camera lens unit
In-car camera lens unit
for CD
(Viewing)
(Sensing)
To Our Employees
To achieve MEX26 target, it is essential for each and every one of us to grow and work together to overcome the challenges in front of us
- Prioritize the development of strengths rather than overcoming weaknesses
- Recognize and appreciate each other's strengths and work as a team rather than as an individual.
- Do not fear failure, and take on the challenge of even more difficult tasks.
To facilitate the implementation of these initiatives in MEX26, we will also focus on enhancing our personnel system and improving the work environment
Let's work together as Team Maxell to achieve MEX26 target
[Pathway to achieving MEX26 target]
Extend individual strengths
- Prioritize the development of strengths rather than overcoming weaknesses
Work as a team
- Recognize and appreciate each other's strengths and work as a team rather than as an individual
Take on challenges
- Do not fear failure, and take on the challenge of even more difficult tasks
Realize MEX26 target
- Become a company that is recognized by stakeholders as "indispensable"
Maximize team strength
Achieving a sustainable society
Table of Contents
- Review and Future Targets・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ P.07
- Quantitative Trends
- Review of Previous Medium-Term Management Plan MEX23
- Key Initiatives for MEX26 Based on the Review of MEX23
- Towards 2030
- MEX26 Growth Strategy for Profit Growth ・ ・ ・・・・・・・ P.12
- [Existing Business (Portfolio)]
- [New Business]
- [Sales]
- [Management Foundation]
⚫ MEX26 Financial Strategies to Maximize Corporate Value ・・ P.44
- MEX26 cash allocation strategy
- MEX26 Summary ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ P.46
Review and Future Targets
Quantitative Trends
- Since the business reforms implemented in fiscal 2020, the Company has been focusing on preparing for growth businesses while working to improve profitability and capital efficiency
- During MEX26, while continuing with the above policy, we aim to achieve sales and profit growth through proactive investments in growth areas
Results Trends
FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023
Net Sales
145.0
139.1
138.2
132.8
129.1
（Billion Yen）
Operating Profit
(0.1)
3.8
9.3
5.6
8.1
（Billion Yen）
OP Margin
-0.1%
2.7%
6.8%
4.2%
6.3%
ROIC
-0.1%
1.9%
5.5%
3.5%
5.0%
ROE
-9.8%
-10.9%
-4.5%
6.3%
8.5%
MEX26
Results Trends
MEX26
(JPY billion)
FY2026
150.0
12.0
8.0%
7.5%
10.0%
(FY)
Review of Previous Medium-Term Management Plan MEX23
- In MEX23, the Company implemented distinction of existing businesses, consolidation and preparation for new businesses, review of sales organization, and integration of management foundation
- There were achievements such as improved profitability and capital efficiency through the downsizing of projector business and transfer of domestic B2C sales business, as well as accelerated development of solid-state batteries through resource reallocation. However, there were challenges in fully addressing our customers' technical issues in the focused areas, which resulted in insufficient growth. As a result, the Company failed to achieve its overall target
Existing
Businesses
(Portfolio)
New Business
Sales
Management
Foundation
Conducted thorough review of our businesses based on Analog Core Technologies and successfully downsized projector business and transferred domestic B2C sales business, resulting in improved profitability and capital efficiency. However, in the focused areas, we were unable to fully capture our customers' technical issues, leading to a shortfall in achieving the planned business growth
Achieved early development of all-solid-state batteries by consolidating the dispersed new technology development activities across business divisions and ensuring the distinction of themes as well as efficient resource allocation
Reviewed sales organization to create value through the resolution of customers' technical issues. While
shifted from product-oriented sales to customer-oriented sales and strengthened our proposal capabilities, there were challenges left in fully understanding our customers' issues
In addition to the consolidation of functions such as finance, HR and general affairs, and procurement, which were previously fragmented across different business divisions, as for the businesses we have acquired so far, progress were made in post-merger integration (PMI) by starting the process of unifying core systems
Points of MEX26 Initiatives Based on MEX23 Review
- Taking into account the review of MEX23, aim to pursue sales and profit growth in focus areas in MEX26 by strengthening our ability to collect customer needs and making growth investments, while continuing to improve profitability and capital efficiency through distinction of existing businesses based on Analog Core Technologies.
- Strengthen technical sales team and drive business expansion globally
Existing
Businesses
(Portfolio)
New Business
Sales
Management
Foundation
MEX23
Enhance profitability and capital efficiency through distinction of businesses based on Analog Core Technologies
(Projectors, domestic BtoC sales, etc.)
Accelerate development of key themes by
prioritizing existing development themes (Advanced launch of All-solid-state battery)
Shifting domestic operations to a customer- oriented sales organization to enhance
proposal capabilities
Focus on the integration of management foundation at the acquired businesses in areas such as finance, human resources, general affairs, and core systems
MEX26
While continuing business distinction, actively invest in growth businesses in 3 focus areas (Mobility, ICT/AI, Human/Social infrastructure)
Focus on commercialization of all-solid-state
batteries by accelerating application development and customer acquisition
Launch themes following all-solid-state battery
Strengthening the technical sales team to
enhance the ability to collect customer needs
We will focus on operation improvement and talent development on a company-wide level
through the utilization of standardized systems
