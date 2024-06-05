Medium-TermManagement Plan "MEX26" - Commit to Value(Corporate Value, profit growth) -

Since implementing structural reforms in FY2020, the Company has been focusing on ensuring profitability and cultivating growth businesses.

Based on our unique Analog Core Technologies*, we conducted a thorough review of our business and have been focusing on areas such as automotive primary batteries, automotive optical components, and tapes for semiconductor manufacturing process, while downsizing projector business and transferring domestic B2C sales business.

Furthermore, as part of our preparations for the future, we have actively pursued technology development in areas such as all-solid-state batteries and coated separators.

During the current medium-term plan period (FY2024-2026), we aim to further accelerate these efforts and become a company that is recognized by stakeholders as "indispensable"

by 'addressing customers' issues' and 'leveraging our strengths in technology'.

