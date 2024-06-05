Medium-Term Management Plan

Maximum Excellence 2026

June 5, 2024

Keiji Nakamura

President and Representative Director

Maxell, Ltd.

Introduction

Medium-TermManagement Plan "MEX26" - Commit to Value(Corporate Value, profit growth) -

Since implementing structural reforms in FY2020, the Company has been focusing on ensuring profitability and cultivating growth businesses.

Based on our unique Analog Core Technologies*, we conducted a thorough review of our business and have been focusing on areas such as automotive primary batteries, automotive optical components, and tapes for semiconductor manufacturing process, while downsizing projector business and transferring domestic B2C sales business.

Furthermore, as part of our preparations for the future, we have actively pursued technology development in areas such as all-solid-state batteries and coated separators.

During the current medium-term plan period (FY2024-2026), we aim to further accelerate these efforts and become a company that is recognized by stakeholders as "indispensable"

by 'addressing customers' issues' and 'leveraging our strengths in technology'.

[Performance (JPY billion)

Highlights]

MEX26

President and Representative Director Chief Executive Officer

Keiji nakamura

*Analog Core Technologies

Collective term for mass production technology developed

through the manufacture of batteries and tapes such as

"Mixing & Dispersion", "Fine Coating" and "High Precision

Molding & Forming".

(FY)

To Our Shareholders

We aim to enhance both social and economic value by resolving the issues of our customers through our unique Analog Core Technologies and earning recognition as "indispensable company"

While actively investing cash generated from our business activities into research and development to strengthen our Analog Core Technologies, as well as into mass production facilities for growth businesses, we will enhance shareholder and investor returns and improve capital efficiency to realize PBR of over 1.0x during the MEX26 period

I would like to ask for your further support of Maxell in the future

[Cash Allocation Basic Policy]

[Stock price highlights]

Strengthen Analog Core Technologies

(JPY)

by investments in R&D and mass production facilities

Over

Growth

35 bill. yen

1.0x

Profit growth

investment

Growth investment

Over Double

Cash obtained

compared with

PBR

MEX23 period

MEX26

from business

Over 1.0x

activities

Enhance shareholder

and investor returns

Capital

Total

Over 100%

efficiency

Improvement

return ratio

(FY)

*Financial year-end

closing price basis

To Our Customers

We strive to continuously refine our Analog Core Technologies and remain a company capable of resolving the issues of our customers in the ever-evolving world of Monozukuri (manufacturing), where demands for miniaturization, precision, and high- density continue to grow

During MEX26, we will strive to strengthen our technical sales team to overcome the rapidly changing technological challenges

in the fields of "Mobility", "ICT/AI", and "Human/Social Infrastructure". We aim to collaborate with our customers in surpassing

these challenges together

Please feel free to consult with Maxell whenever you encounter any issues or concerns

[Maxell's business model]

  • Strive to provide optimal products and services by engaging in "high-level technical discussions" to understand and meet the complex and delicate requirements of each individual customer
  • Enhance problem-solving capabilities by strengthening technical sales and Monozukuri (manufacturing) capabilities

[Refinement of Analog Core Technologies]

  • Analog Core Technologies, which originated from dry batteries and magnetic tapes, have continued to evolve and have consistently produced products that solve our customers' technical issues

Customers

Technical

issues

Mobility

ICT/AI

Human/

Social Infrastructure

Technical

Monozukuri

sales

(manufacturing)

capability

capability

Strengthen

Refining Analog

technical sales

Core Technologies

team

Mass

Development

production

capability

capability

Dry battery

Primary batteries for

All-solid-state

automotive use and

battery

medical use

Magnetic tape

Tape for semiconductor

Coated separator

manufacturing process

Pickup lens

In-car camera lens unit

In-car camera lens unit

for CD

(Viewing)

(Sensing)

To Our Employees

To achieve MEX26 target, it is essential for each and every one of us to grow and work together to overcome the challenges in front of us

  • Prioritize the development of strengths rather than overcoming weaknesses
  • Recognize and appreciate each other's strengths and work as a team rather than as an individual.
  • Do not fear failure, and take on the challenge of even more difficult tasks.

To facilitate the implementation of these initiatives in MEX26, we will also focus on enhancing our personnel system and improving the work environment

Let's work together as Team Maxell to achieve MEX26 target

[Pathway to achieving MEX26 target]

Extend individual strengths

  • Prioritize the development of strengths rather than overcoming weaknesses

Work as a team

  • Recognize and appreciate each other's strengths and work as a team rather than as an individual

Take on challenges

  • Do not fear failure, and take on the challenge of even more difficult tasks

Realize MEX26 target

  • Become a company that is recognized by stakeholders as "indispensable"

Maximize team strength

Achieving a sustainable society

Table of Contents

  • Review and Future Targets・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ P.07
    • Quantitative Trends
    • Review of Previous Medium-Term Management Plan MEX23
    • Key Initiatives for MEX26 Based on the Review of MEX23
    • Towards 2030
  • MEX26 Growth Strategy for Profit Growth ・ ・ ・・・・・・・ P.12
    • [Existing Business (Portfolio)]
    • [New Business]
    • [Sales]
    • [Management Foundation]

MEX26 Financial Strategies to Maximize Corporate Value ・・ P.44

    • MEX26 cash allocation strategy
  • MEX26 Summary ・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・・ P.46

Review and Future Targets

Quantitative Trends

  • Since the business reforms implemented in fiscal 2020, the Company has been focusing on preparing for growth businesses while working to improve profitability and capital efficiency
  • During MEX26, while continuing with the above policy, we aim to achieve sales and profit growth through proactive investments in growth areas

Results Trends

FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023

Net Sales

145.0

139.1

138.2

132.8

129.1

Billion Yen

Operating Profit

(0.1)

3.8

9.3

5.6

8.1

Billion Yen

OP Margin

-0.1%

2.7%

6.8%

4.2%

6.3%

ROIC

-0.1%

1.9%

5.5%

3.5%

5.0%

ROE

-9.8%

-10.9%

-4.5%

6.3%

8.5%

MEX26

Results Trends

MEX26

(JPY billion)

FY2026

150.0

12.0

8.0%

7.5%

10.0%

(FY)

Review of Previous Medium-Term Management Plan MEX23

  • In MEX23, the Company implemented distinction of existing businesses, consolidation and preparation for new businesses, review of sales organization, and integration of management foundation
  • There were achievements such as improved profitability and capital efficiency through the downsizing of projector business and transfer of domestic B2C sales business, as well as accelerated development of solid-state batteries through resource reallocation. However, there were challenges in fully addressing our customers' technical issues in the focused areas, which resulted in insufficient growth. As a result, the Company failed to achieve its overall target

Existing

Businesses

(Portfolio)

New Business

Sales

Management

Foundation

Conducted thorough review of our businesses based on Analog Core Technologies and successfully downsized projector business and transferred domestic B2C sales business, resulting in improved profitability and capital efficiency. However, in the focused areas, we were unable to fully capture our customers' technical issues, leading to a shortfall in achieving the planned business growth

Achieved early development of all-solid-state batteries by consolidating the dispersed new technology development activities across business divisions and ensuring the distinction of themes as well as efficient resource allocation

Reviewed sales organization to create value through the resolution of customers' technical issues. While

shifted from product-oriented sales to customer-oriented sales and strengthened our proposal capabilities, there were challenges left in fully understanding our customers' issues

In addition to the consolidation of functions such as finance, HR and general affairs, and procurement, which were previously fragmented across different business divisions, as for the businesses we have acquired so far, progress were made in post-merger integration (PMI) by starting the process of unifying core systems

Points of MEX26 Initiatives Based on MEX23 Review

  • Taking into account the review of MEX23, aim to pursue sales and profit growth in focus areas in MEX26 by strengthening our ability to collect customer needs and making growth investments, while continuing to improve profitability and capital efficiency through distinction of existing businesses based on Analog Core Technologies.
  • Strengthen technical sales team and drive business expansion globally

Existing

Businesses

(Portfolio)

New Business

Sales

Management

Foundation

MEX23

Enhance profitability and capital efficiency through distinction of businesses based on Analog Core Technologies

(Projectors, domestic BtoC sales, etc.)

Accelerate development of key themes by

prioritizing existing development themes (Advanced launch of All-solid-state battery)

Shifting domestic operations to a customer- oriented sales organization to enhance

proposal capabilities

Focus on the integration of management foundation at the acquired businesses in areas such as finance, human resources, general affairs, and core systems

MEX26

While continuing business distinction, actively invest in growth businesses in 3 focus areas (Mobility, ICT/AI, Human/Social infrastructure)

Focus on commercialization of all-solid-state

batteries by accelerating application development and customer acquisition

Launch themes following all-solid-state battery

Strengthening the technical sales team to

enhance the ability to collect customer needs

We will focus on operation improvement and talent development on a company-wide level

through the utilization of standardized systems

