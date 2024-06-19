Maxell is strengthening its Investor Relations (IR) activities, which value communication with domestic and overseas shareholders and investors. By disclosing information on management policies, business strategies, and financial and non-financial matters in a timely and appropriate manner, we aim to deepen understanding of Maxell Group and build a long-term relationship of trust through constructive dialogues. Also, we think it is important to promote proactive dialogues with shareholders and investors and to share interests and opinions of shareholders and investors with executives and head of business divisions, and to reflect such interests and opinions to management of the Group. In addition, we strive to prevent insider trading in order to contribute to the protection of our shareholders and investors and the formation of a sound stock market.

To contribute to the sustainable growth of Maxell Group and the enhancement of corporate value over the medium- to long-term, we have established a basic policy on dialogue with shareholders and investors in our Corporate Governance Guidelines. In addition, we have established the PR&IR Department in Corporate Communications Division to manage Investor Relations (IR). Through organic collaboration with other related divisions, we are promoting constructive dialogues with shareholders and investors as well as stock market participants and enhancing corporate value and brand value.

Maxell is actively engaged in IR activities, including holding various IR events for shareholders and investors. In addition to quarterly financial results briefings, we strive to enhance constructive dialogues by participating in medium-term management plan briefings and small meetings, IR conferences sponsored by securities companies and corporate briefings for individual investors, and by having meetings with domestic and overseas institutional investors and analysts by executives and the IR section from time to time.

Furthermore, with the aim of enhancing dialogues with domestic institutional investors and other major shareholders (SR (Shareholder Relations) meetings) toward the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, in addition to IR section and Legal section, Sustainability section and Human Resources & General Affairs section have participated in the dialogues since 2022.

Furthermore, during the period of the medium-term management plan MEX26 from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2026, we aim to enhance corporate value through strengthening shareholder returns with a target of exceeding 100% total shareholder return.

Moving forward, through thorough financial discipline, we will identify growth businesses and continuously review business portfolio and promote business replacements. At the same time, for capital investments, we will focus on strengthening growth businesses and creating new businesses in the future, thereby increasing the profitability of Maxell Group as a whole and achieving higher returns to shareholders.

In order to contribute to the protection of shareholders and investors and the formation of a sound stock market, Maxell Group has established rules for the control of insider information and the prevention of insider trading by executives and employees of Maxell Group, and thoroughly prevents insider trading.

