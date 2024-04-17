New Solar Energy System Will Cut Costs and Empower Lifeline Albury Wodonga to Serve More People in Need

SINGAPORE, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its worldwide "Maxeon Gives" initiative, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that the Lifeline Albury Wodonga crisis support center in New South Wales, Australia has installed a new solar PV system donated by Maxeon. The installation includes the Company's Performance Line solar panels as well as a SunPower Reserve all-in-one energy storage system. The Maxeon Gives program donates the Company's solar solutions to communities and organizations around the world as part of its commitment to ensure access to innovative, affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for all.

Lifeline Albury Wodonga is a non-profit organization founded over 40 years ago to provide support for individuals in times of crisis, and to create a suicide safe community through building regional resilience. Lifeline provides critical services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year including confidential, one-to-one phone counseling. Operating a 24/7 support center generates a significant annual electricity bill which can now be dramatically reduced by harnessing the power of the sun.

"We're grateful for this opportunity to transition to cheaper, renewable energy, and this solar installation will cover nearly 70% percent of the costs to power our training and support center," said Stacy Read, CEO at Lifeline Albury Wodonga. "To see this project come together is incredibly rewarding for us. By reducing our energy bills, we can free up additional resources to continue delivering critical suicide prevention services, training more crisis support staff and helping more people in need."

System designer and installer KDEC Electric & Solar, an Australian SunPower Elite partner, optimized the system's power generation with Performance Line panels and a SunPower Reserve storage system, enabling solar energy to meet Lifeline's electricity needs even when the sun isn't shining. The system is expected to produce 12,500kWh of clean energy a year and Lifeline will also use Maxeon's proprietary SunPower One app to monitor system production and energy consumption, and to quantify carbon, energy, and money savings.

"Maxeon's highly efficient and reliable solutions empower Lifeline to produce and store cost-effective, clean energy, and if there's a power outage on the grid, the battery kicks in and the center can continue with no interruption to their life-saving activities," said Vikas Desai, Maxeon's Chief Commercial Officer. "This collaboration between Maxeon, KDEC, and Lifeline Albury Wodonga is a terrific demonstration of joining forces to support our communities. We have been in the Australian market for many years and are committed to supporting our local partners enabling the transition to clean energy in their communities."

"Our global team is Powering Positive Change every day, and it is rewarding to see the impact our Maxeon Gives initiative is having for people and organizations around the world," said Lindsey Wiedmann, Maxeon's Chief Legal and Sustainability Officer. "It's incredible that the sun's energy, harnessed by Maxeon, now fuels Lifeline's ability to assist others and save lives."

Read the full story and watch the videos here. To learn more about the Maxeon Gives initiative: https://corp.maxeon.com/esg/maxeon-gives-program

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon leverages over 35 years of solar energy leadership and over 1,650 patents to design innovative and sustainably made solar panels and energy solutions for residential, commercial, and power plant customers. Maxeon's integrated home energy management is a flexible ecosystem of products and services, built around the award-winning Maxeon® and SunPower® branded solar panels. With a network of more than 1,700 trusted partners and distributors, and more than one million customers worldwide, the Company is a global leader in solar. For more information visit us at www.maxeon.com, on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our technology outlook and future performance; our expectations regarding customer acceptance and demand and market traction; the effectiveness of our environmental and sustainability efforts and our ability to achieve the expected benefits; our relationships with our stakeholders, and our ability to develop and maintain them; and our goals, commitments, expectations, as well as external ESG commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Item 3.D. Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the Financials & Filings section of our Investor Relations website at https://corp.maxeon.com/financials-filings/sec-filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

©2024 Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. All Rights Reserved. MAXEON is a registered trademark of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Visit https://corp.maxeon.com/trademarks for more information.

