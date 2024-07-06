The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who acquired Maxeon Solar Technologies (“Maxeon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAXN) securities during the period of November 15, 2023 to May 29, 2024, inclusive (“the Class Period”). Investors have until August 26, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 30, 2024, before the market opened, Maxeon announced financial results for first quarter 2024 in a press release, reporting a 41% year-over-year decline in revenue to $187.5 million. The Company disclosed that it was facing a serious cash flow challenge as the result of, in part, the termination of the SunPower supply agreement. The Company revealed that, as a result, it was forced to negotiate[] commitments for significant liquidity support which will result in substantial dilution to existing public shareholders, with TZE [TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co. Ltd.] ultimately becoming a controlling shareholder. On this news, the price of Maxeon shares declined by $1.08 per share, or approximately 34.7%, from $3.11 per share on May 29, 2024 to close at $2.03 on May 30, 2024.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Maxeon relied on the exclusive sales of certain products to SunPower; (2) that, following the termination of the Master Supply Agreement, the Company was unable to “aggressively ramp sales”; (3) that, as a result, revenue substantially declined; and (4) that, as a result, the Company suffered a “serious cash flow” crisis.

