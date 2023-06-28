6/28/23, 8:52 AM

2022 Sustainability Report Appendix | Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

2022 Sustainability Report Appendix

GRI

SASB Content Index

UNGC Content Index

Additional data

Appendix 1: GRI Content Index

GRI Content

Index

GRI

Disclosure

Standard

Page number and/or URL

General Disclosures

2022 Sustainability Report Appendix | Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

GRI 2: General disclosures

The

organisation and its reporting practices

2-1

Organisational details

5, 7

2-2

Entities included in the organization's

7

sustainability reporting

2-3

Reporting period, frequency, and contact

5

point

2-4

Restatements of Information

5

2-5

External Assurance

5

Activities and Workers

2-6

Activities, value chain and other business

7, 8

relationships

2-7

Employees

60, 65

2-8

Workers who are not employees

Maxeon currently has a total

of 438 temporary employees.

Our temporary employees

are currently managed by a

third-party vendor which

provides limited data on the

Governance

breakdown of employees.

2-9

Governance structure and composition

10, 71-74

2-10

Nomination and selection of the highest

72, 73

governance body

2-11

Chair of the highest governance body

72

2-12

Role of the highest governance body in

10, 11

overseeing the management of impacts

2-13

Delegation of responsibility for

10, 72-73

managing impacts

2-14

Role of the highest governance body in

10

sustainability reporting

2-15

Con icts of Interest

73

2-16

Communication of critical concerns

10-12, 75, 77

2-17

Collective knowledge of the highest

73, 78

governance body

2-18

Evaluation of the performance of the

73

highest governance body

2-19

Remuneration policies

73

2-20

Process to determine remuneration

73

2-21

Annual total compensation ratio

Due to con dentiality

constraints, we have omitted

disclosing further details

pertaining to our

remuneration practices this

nancial year and we are

Strategy, policies, and practices

working to disclose them.

2-22

Statement on sustainable development

3, 4

strategy

2-23

Policy commitments

9, 45, 72

2-24

Embedding policy commitments

45

2-25

Processes to remediate negative

45-46, 75

impacts

2-26

Mechanisms for seeking advice and

46, 75

raising concerns

2-27

Compliance with laws and regulations

75

2-28

Membership associations

5

Stakeholder engagement

2-29

Approach to stakeholder engagement

11

2-30

Collective bargaining agreements

All employees have the right

to collective bargaining as

per our Global Human Rights

Policy. No employees have

chosen to be covered by

collective bargaining

agreements.

Disclosures on Material Topics

2022 Sustainability Report Appendix | Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

GRI 3:

Material

Topics 2021

3-1

Process to determine material topics

12

3-2

List of material topics

12, 14-16

3-3

Management of material topics

Please refer to respective

material topics,

"Management Approach"

Material Topics

Emissions &

Energy

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material topics

25

Material

Topics 2021

GRI 302:

302-1

Energy consumption within the

26

Energy (2016)

organisation

302-2

Energy consumption outside of the

Maxeon has no energy

organisation

consumption outside of the

organisation

302-3

Energy intensity

34

302-4

Reduction of energy consumption

26

GRI 305:

305-1

Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions

14, 35

Emissions

305-2

Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions

14, 35

(2016)

305-3

Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions

14, 35

305-4

GHG emissions intensity

35

305-5

Reduction of GHG emissions

26, 35

305-6

Emissions of ozone-depleting substances

Not currently tracked by

(ODS)

Maxeon

305-7

Nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides

Please refer to Appendix 4:

Water management

(SOx), and other signi cant air emissions

Additional data

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material topics

27

Material

Topics 2021

GRI 303:

303-1

Interactions with water as a shared

27-28

Water and

resource

e uents

303-2

Management of water discharge-related

27-28

(2018)

impacts

303-3

Water withdrawal

36

303-4

Water discharge

27, 36

Waste

303-5

Water consumption

36

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material topics

29

Material

Topics 2021

GRI 303:

306-1

Waste generation and signi cant waste-

29-31

Waste (2020)

related impacts

306-2

Management of signi cant waste-related

29-31

impacts

306-3

Waste generated

37

306-4

Waste diverted from disposal

37-38

306-5

Waste directed to disposal

37-38

Occupational health and safety

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material topics

Material

Topics 2021

42

2022 Sustainability Report Appendix | Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

GRI 403: Occupational health and safety (2018)

403-1

Occupational health and safety

42-44

management system

403-2

Hazard identi cation, risk assessment,

43-44

and incident investigation

403-3

Occupational health services

44

403- Worker participation, consultation and

44

  • communication on occupational health and safety

403-5

Worker training on occupational health

44

and safety

403-6

Promotion of worker health

44

403-7

Prevention and mitigation of

42-44

occupational health and safety impacts

directly linked by business relationships

403-8

Workers covered by an occupational

42, 44, 67

health and safety management system

403-9

Work-related injuries

44, 67-68

403-

Work-related ill health

67, 68

10

Employee engagement

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material topics

50

Material

Topics 2021

GRI 401:

401-1

New employee hires and employee

69

Employment

turnover

(2016)

401-2

Bene ts provided to full-time employees

50-52

that are not provided to temporary or

part-time employees

401-3

Parental leave

Maxeon does not currently

track parental leave but is

working to disclose them in

the next year.

Learning and

development

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material topics

54

Material

Topics 2021

GRI 404:

404-1

Average hours of training per year per

55

Training and

employee

education

404-

Programs for upgrading employee skills

54

(2016)

2

and transition assistance programs

404-

Percentage of employees receiving

51

3

regular performance and career

development reviews

Based on our data, 65% of

Maxeon's employees have

talent development and

career conversations and

reviews. We are currently

improving our data to

capture employee data by

gender and by category in

relation to this, and will strive

to disclose this data in the

coming sustainability reports.

GRI 405:

405-1

Diversity of governance bodies and

57-60,65-66

Diversity and

employees

equal

405-2

Ratio of basic salary and remuneration

Due to con dentiality

opportunity

of women to men

constraints, we have omitted

(2016)

disclosing further details

pertaining to our

remuneration practices this

nancial year and we are

working to disclose them in

the next year.

Fair labor and human rights

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material topics

Material

Topics 2021

45

2022 Sustainability Report Appendix | Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.

GRI 406:

406-1

Incidents of discrimination and

47, 60

Non-

corrective actions taken

discrimination

(2016)

GRI 408: Child

408-1

Operations and suppliers at signi

cant

46, 48

labour (2016)

risk for incidents of child labor

GRI 409:

409-1

Operations and suppliers at signi

cant

46, 48

Forced or

risk for incidents of forced or compulsory

compulsory

labor

labour (2016)

GRI 419:

419-1

Non-compliance with laws and

15, 48

Socio-

regulations in the social and economic

economic

area

compliance

Community

investment

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material topics

61

Material

Topics 2021

GRI 413: Local

413-1

Operations with local community

61-64

communities

engagement, impact assessments, and

(2016)

development programs

413-2

Operations with signi cant actual and

64

potential negative impacts on local

communities

Business integrity and

ethics

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material topics

75

Material

Topics 2021

GRI 205: Anti-

205-1

Operations assessed for risks related to

76

corruption

corruption

(2016)

205-2

Communication and training about anti-

75, 77

corruption policies and procedures

205-3

Con rmed incidents of corruption and

76

actions taken

GRI 206: Anti-

206-1

Legal actions for anti-competitive

77

competitive

behavior, anti-trust, and monopoly

behaviour

practices

(2016)

Product quality,

reliability and safety

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material topics

79

Material

Topics 2021

GRI 308:

308-1

New suppliers that were screened using

77

Supplier

environmental criteria

environmental

308-2

Negative environmental impacts in the

46, 75

assessment

supply chain and actions taken

GRI 414:

414-1

New suppliers that were screened using

77

Supplier social

social criteria

assessment

414-2

Negative social impacts in the supply

46, 75, 77

chain and actions taken

Customer engagement

and satisfaction

GRI 3:

3-3

Management of material topics

83

Material

Topics 2021

GRI 416:

416-1

Assessment of the health and safety

80

Customer

impacts of product and service

health and

categories

safety (2016)

416-2

Incidents of non-compliance concerning

80

the health and safety impacts of

products and services

GRI 418:

418-1

Substantiated complaints concerning

85

Customer

breaches of customer privacy and losses

privacy

of customer data

Maxeon is not aware of any

complaints or notices

regarding breaches in

customer personal data as of

December 2022.

For reference to 20-F, please click here.

