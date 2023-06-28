6/28/23, 8:52 AM
2022 Sustainability Report Appendix | Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.
2022 Sustainability Report Appendix
GRI
SASB Content Index
UNGC Content Index
Additional data
Appendix 1: GRI Content Index
GRI Content
Index
GRI
Disclosure
Standard
Page number and/or URL
General Disclosures
GRI 2: General disclosures
The
organisation and its reporting practices
2-1
Organisational details
5, 7
2-2
Entities included in the organization's
7
sustainability reporting
2-3
Reporting period, frequency, and contact
5
point
2-4
Restatements of Information
5
2-5
External Assurance
5
Activities and Workers
2-6
Activities, value chain and other business
7, 8
relationships
2-7
Employees
60, 65
2-8
Workers who are not employees
Maxeon currently has a total
of 438 temporary employees.
Our temporary employees
are currently managed by a
third-party vendor which
provides limited data on the
Governance
breakdown of employees.
2-9
Governance structure and composition
10, 71-74
2-10
Nomination and selection of the highest
72, 73
governance body
2-11
Chair of the highest governance body
72
2-12
Role of the highest governance body in
10, 11
overseeing the management of impacts
2-13
Delegation of responsibility for
10, 72-73
managing impacts
2-14
Role of the highest governance body in
10
sustainability reporting
2-15
Con icts of Interest
73
2-16
Communication of critical concerns
10-12, 75, 77
2-17
Collective knowledge of the highest
73, 78
governance body
2-18
Evaluation of the performance of the
73
highest governance body
2-19
Remuneration policies
73
2-20
Process to determine remuneration
73
2-21
Annual total compensation ratio
Due to con dentiality
constraints, we have omitted
disclosing further details
pertaining to our
remuneration practices this
nancial year and we are
Strategy, policies, and practices
working to disclose them.
2-22
Statement on sustainable development
3, 4
strategy
2-23
Policy commitments
9, 45, 72
2-24
Embedding policy commitments
45
2-25
Processes to remediate negative
45-46, 75
impacts
2-26
Mechanisms for seeking advice and
46, 75
raising concerns
2-27
Compliance with laws and regulations
75
2-28
Membership associations
5
Stakeholder engagement
2-29
Approach to stakeholder engagement
11
2-30
Collective bargaining agreements
All employees have the right
to collective bargaining as
per our Global Human Rights
Policy. No employees have
chosen to be covered by
collective bargaining
agreements.
Disclosures on Material Topics
GRI 3:
Material
Topics 2021
3-1
Process to determine material topics
12
3-2
List of material topics
12, 14-16
3-3
Management of material topics
Please refer to respective
material topics,
"Management Approach"
Material Topics
Emissions &
Energy
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material topics
25
Material
Topics 2021
GRI 302:
302-1
Energy consumption within the
26
Energy (2016)
organisation
302-2
Energy consumption outside of the
Maxeon has no energy
organisation
consumption outside of the
organisation
302-3
Energy intensity
34
302-4
Reduction of energy consumption
26
GRI 305:
305-1
Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
14, 35
Emissions
305-2
Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions
14, 35
(2016)
305-3
Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions
14, 35
305-4
GHG emissions intensity
35
305-5
Reduction of GHG emissions
26, 35
305-6
Emissions of ozone-depleting substances
Not currently tracked by
(ODS)
Maxeon
305-7
Nitrogen oxides (NOx), sulfur oxides
Please refer to Appendix 4:
Water management
(SOx), and other signi cant air emissions
Additional data
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material topics
27
Material
Topics 2021
GRI 303:
303-1
Interactions with water as a shared
27-28
Water and
resource
e uents
303-2
Management of water discharge-related
27-28
(2018)
impacts
303-3
Water withdrawal
36
303-4
Water discharge
27, 36
Waste
303-5
Water consumption
36
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material topics
29
Material
Topics 2021
GRI 303:
306-1
Waste generation and signi cant waste-
29-31
Waste (2020)
related impacts
306-2
Management of signi cant waste-related
29-31
impacts
306-3
Waste generated
37
306-4
Waste diverted from disposal
37-38
306-5
Waste directed to disposal
37-38
Occupational health and safety
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material topics
Material
Topics 2021
42
GRI 403: Occupational health and safety (2018)
403-1
Occupational health and safety
42-44
management system
403-2
Hazard identi cation, risk assessment,
43-44
and incident investigation
403-3
Occupational health services
44
403- Worker participation, consultation and
44
- communication on occupational health and safety
403-5
Worker training on occupational health
44
and safety
403-6
Promotion of worker health
44
403-7
Prevention and mitigation of
42-44
occupational health and safety impacts
directly linked by business relationships
403-8
Workers covered by an occupational
42, 44, 67
health and safety management system
403-9
Work-related injuries
44, 67-68
403-
Work-related ill health
67, 68
10
Employee engagement
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material topics
50
Material
Topics 2021
GRI 401:
401-1
New employee hires and employee
69
Employment
turnover
(2016)
401-2
Bene ts provided to full-time employees
50-52
that are not provided to temporary or
part-time employees
401-3
Parental leave
Maxeon does not currently
track parental leave but is
working to disclose them in
the next year.
Learning and
development
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material topics
54
Material
Topics 2021
GRI 404:
404-1
Average hours of training per year per
55
Training and
employee
education
404-
Programs for upgrading employee skills
54
(2016)
2
and transition assistance programs
404-
Percentage of employees receiving
51
3
regular performance and career
development reviews
Based on our data, 65% of
Maxeon's employees have
talent development and
career conversations and
reviews. We are currently
improving our data to
capture employee data by
gender and by category in
relation to this, and will strive
to disclose this data in the
coming sustainability reports.
GRI 405:
405-1
Diversity of governance bodies and
57-60,65-66
Diversity and
employees
equal
405-2
Ratio of basic salary and remuneration
Due to con dentiality
opportunity
of women to men
constraints, we have omitted
(2016)
disclosing further details
pertaining to our
remuneration practices this
nancial year and we are
working to disclose them in
the next year.
Fair labor and human rights
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material topics
Material
Topics 2021
45
GRI 406:
406-1
Incidents of discrimination and
47, 60
Non-
corrective actions taken
discrimination
(2016)
GRI 408: Child
408-1
Operations and suppliers at signi
cant
46, 48
labour (2016)
risk for incidents of child labor
GRI 409:
409-1
Operations and suppliers at signi
cant
46, 48
Forced or
risk for incidents of forced or compulsory
compulsory
labor
labour (2016)
GRI 419:
419-1
Non-compliance with laws and
15, 48
Socio-
regulations in the social and economic
economic
area
compliance
Community
investment
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material topics
61
Material
Topics 2021
GRI 413: Local
413-1
Operations with local community
61-64
communities
engagement, impact assessments, and
(2016)
development programs
413-2
Operations with signi cant actual and
64
potential negative impacts on local
communities
Business integrity and
ethics
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material topics
75
Material
Topics 2021
GRI 205: Anti-
205-1
Operations assessed for risks related to
76
corruption
corruption
(2016)
205-2
Communication and training about anti-
75, 77
corruption policies and procedures
205-3
Con rmed incidents of corruption and
76
actions taken
GRI 206: Anti-
206-1
Legal actions for anti-competitive
77
competitive
behavior, anti-trust, and monopoly
behaviour
practices
(2016)
Product quality,
reliability and safety
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material topics
79
Material
Topics 2021
GRI 308:
308-1
New suppliers that were screened using
77
Supplier
environmental criteria
environmental
308-2
Negative environmental impacts in the
46, 75
assessment
supply chain and actions taken
GRI 414:
414-1
New suppliers that were screened using
77
Supplier social
social criteria
assessment
414-2
Negative social impacts in the supply
46, 75, 77
chain and actions taken
Customer engagement
and satisfaction
GRI 3:
3-3
Management of material topics
83
Material
Topics 2021
GRI 416:
416-1
Assessment of the health and safety
80
Customer
impacts of product and service
health and
categories
safety (2016)
416-2
Incidents of non-compliance concerning
80
the health and safety impacts of
products and services
GRI 418:
418-1
Substantiated complaints concerning
85
Customer
breaches of customer privacy and losses
privacy
of customer data
Maxeon is not aware of any
complaints or notices
regarding breaches in
customer personal data as of
December 2022.
For reference to 20-F, please click here.
