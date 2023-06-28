Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. is a Singapore-based company, which designs and manufactures Maxeon and SunPower brand solar panels. It has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The Company is engaged in solar innovation with access to approximately 1,000 patents and two solar panel product lines. Its primary products are the Maxeon line of interdigitated back contact solar cells and panels, and the Performance line of shingled solar cells and panels. Its technology platforms, including the Maxeon line and Performance line, target distinct market segments, serving both the DG and power plant markets. Its products include Maxeon Solar Panels and Performance Solar Panels. Its Performance line technology is designed to deliver higher performance compared with conventional panels. It owns and operates solar cell and panel manufacturing facilities located in Malaysia, Mexico and the Philippines.