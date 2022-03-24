Log in
Maxeon Solar Technologies : 4Q 2021 Earnings Supplementary Slides

03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
4Q 2021 RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL SLIDES

March 24, 2022

© 2022 Maxeon Solar Technologies

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) our expectations regarding pricing trends, demand and growth projections;

  1. potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics, natural disasters or military conflicts,
    including the duration, scope and impact on the demand for our products, market disruptions from the war in Ukraine, and the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic; (c) anticipated product launch timing and our expectations regarding ramp, customer acceptance and demand, upsell and expansion opportunities; (d) our expectations and plans for short- and long-term strategy, including our anticipated areas of focus and investment, market expansion, product and technology focus, and projected growth and profitability; (e) our ability to meet short term and long term material cash requirements including our obligations under the polysilicon supply agreement, our ability to complete an equity or debt offering at favorable terms, if at all, and our overall liquidity, substantial indebtedness and ability to obtain additional financing; (f) our technology outlook, including anticipated fab utilization and expected ramp and production timelines for the Company's Maxeon 5 and 6, next-generation Maxeon 7 and Performance line solar panels, expected cost reduction, and future performance; (g) our strategic goals and plans, including partnership discussions with respect to the Company's next generation technology, and our relationships with existing customers, suppliers and partners, and our ability to achieve and maintain them; (h) expectations regarding our future performance and revenues resulting from contracted orders, bookings, backlog, and pipelines in our sales channels; (i) our first quarter and annual fiscal year 2022 guidance, including shipments, revenue, gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross profit (loss), operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, out-of-market polysilicon cost and expected demand recovery and market traction for Maxeon s a result of anticipated product launches; and (j) our projected effective tax rate and changes to the valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets. The forward-looking statements can be also identified by terminology such as "may," "might," "could," "will," "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange
    Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors".
    All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

2 | © 2022 Maxeon Solar Technologies

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Transformation initiatives progressing, effective management of Q4 supply chain cost pressure
  • Renegotiated SunPower module supply contract aligns pricing with market value and expands TAM
  • US utility-scale sales effort drives > 700 MW of incremental bookings with significant prepayments

3 | © 2022 Maxeon Solar Technologies

Capacity transformation initiatives on schedule

From Upper Left clockwise: Installed Maxeon 6 Module; Maxeon 6 Modules ready for shipment; Completed Mexico ModCo; Operational Mexico Modco

>3X CAPACITY EXPANSION PLAN ON TRACK

3 GW

1 GW

4Q20

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

4Q22

Max2

Max3

Max5

Max6

Performance Line

Note: Capacity defined as internal maximum cell production available at end of quarter. Graph excludes access to Performance line output from HSPV joint venture, and United States Manufacturing facility under consideration.

4 | © 2022 Maxeon Solar Technologies

SIGNIFICANT UNSERVED DEMAND FOR MAXEON IN US RESIDENTIAL

Opportunity for incremental sales through Maxeon channel starting January '23

  • 90% of US residential demand unserved through SunPower
  • Majority of demand created by smaller installers without historic access to Maxeon products
  • Opportunity drivers for Maxeon:
    • 201 safeguard tariffs
    • Competitor exits
    • Demand driven system size expansion

US Residential Market Share

SunRun

SunPower

Tesla

Other

Source: WoodMackensie 4Q20 PV Leaderboard 2020; SunRun share includes Vivint acquisition; SunPower share includes Blue Raven Acquisition

5 | © 2022 Maxeon Solar Technologies

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 20:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
