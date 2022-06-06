Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MAXN   SGXZ25336314

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

(MAXN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 12:23:59 pm EDT
13.69 USD   +4.42%
12:02pMAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Presentation May 2022
PU
05/27Raymond James Adjusts Price Target for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd to $18 From $23, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/26MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Maxeon Solar Technologies : Investor Presentation May 2022

06/06/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

MAY 2022

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) our expectations regarding pricing trends, demand and growth projections;

  1. potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics, natural disasters or military conflicts, including the duration, scope and impact on the demand for our products, market disruptions from the war in Ukraine, and the pace of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic; (c) anticipated product launch timing and our expectations regarding ramp, customer acceptance and demand, upsell and expansion opportunities; (d) our expectations and plans for short- and long-term strategy, including our anticipated areas of focus and investment, market expansion, product and technology focus, and projected growth and profitability; (e) our ability to meet short term and long term material cash requirements including our obligations under the polysilicon supply agreement, our ability to complete an equity or debt offering at favorable terms, if at all, and our overall liquidity, substantial indebtedness and ability to obtain additional financing; (f) our technology outlook, including anticipated fab utilization and expected ramp and production timelines for the Company's Maxeon 5 and 6, next-generation Maxeon 7 and Performance line solar panels, expected cost reduction, and future performance; (g) our strategic goals and plans, including partnership discussions with respect to the Company's next generation technology, and our relationships with existing customers, suppliers and partners, and our ability to achieve and maintain them; (h) expectations regarding our future performance and revenues resulting from
    contracted orders, bookings, backlog, and pipelines in our sales channels; (i) our second quarter and annual fiscal year 2022 guidance, including shipments, revenue, gross profit (loss), non-GAAP gross profit (loss), operating expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, Adjusted EBITDA, capital expenditures, out-of-market polysilicon cost, and related assumptions; and (j) our projected effective tax rate and changes to the valuation allowance related to our deferred tax assets. The forward-looking statements can be also identified by terminology such as "may," "might," "could," "will," "should," "continues," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "outlook," "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors", and our report on Form 6-K furnished with the SEC on May 26, 2022. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

2 | © 2022 Maxeon Solar Technologies

MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES COMPANY OVERVIEW

3 | © 2021 Maxeon Solar Technologies

MAXEON AT A GLANCE

NASDAQ SYMBOL

MAXN

HEADQUARTERS

Singapore

SALES TERRITORY

100+ Global Markets

SALES MARKETS

+ Exclusive DG1 Panel Supply Agreement to SunPower

Residential | Commercial | Power Plant

& CHANNELS

CUSTOMER-FACING

SunPower Brand

BRAND

outside of the U.S.

INSTALLER NETWORK

~1,700 Partners

2021 VOLUME

1,956 MW

CUSTOMER BASE

1,000,000+

IP ACCESS

1,000+ Patents

MANUFACTURING

Malaysia, Philippines, Mexico, France, China

IBC2: 1 GW | P-Series: 1.8 GW (planned) |

CAPACITY

5 GW through JV3

  1. DG: Distributed Generation.
  2. IBC: Interdigitated Back Contact ("IBC") technology.
  3. JV: Huansheng Photovoltaic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. ("HSPV").
  4. TOTAL SE full-year 2021 consolidated accounts.
  5. 2021 annual report; based on 2021 revenue and RMB/USD exchange rate as of 5/25/2022.
  6. TZS invested concurrently with the public offering via a PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) in April 2021.
  7. Source: Maxeon Solar Technologies, as of Apr 3, 2022.

4 | © 2022 Maxeon Solar Technologies

TotalEnergies SE ("TOTAL") Largest Shareholder

$206 billion in sales (2021)4

Growing renewables presence with emphasis on solar

100 GW commitment to renewables by 2030

Significant customer of Maxeon's panel technology - ~700 MW across 35+ projects - with an ongoing relationship for global panel supply

~24.7% current ownership7

Tianjin Zhonghuan

Semiconductor Co. ("TZS")

2nd Largest Shareholder

$6.1 billion in revenue (2021)5 Global wafer supplier - 40 GW Innovation leader - largest wafers (G12) China supply chain and market access Trusted partner with 7 JV's since 2012

$331.7 million investment, > $1 billion implied MAXN valuation in 2020

~24.2% current ownership6,7

Global Installed Solar Capacity

(2020 - 2030)

  • Cumulative deployment growth > 3x
  • Solar capacity additions CAGR of 12%
  • Broad global mix
  • Growth driven by customer economics

5 | © 2022 Maxeon Solar Technologies

THE NEXT 10 YEARS - "THE SOLAR DECADE"

Global Installed Solar

(Capacity by Region)

3,270 GW 3,500

3,000

Cumulative

2,500

APAC

Installed

2,000

Capacity

969 GW

1,500

EMEA

(GW)

1,000

LATAM & MX

All Other

500

102 GW

U.S. & Canada

-

2012

2020

2030

Source: BNEF New Energy Outlook as of October 25, 2021.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 16:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
12:02pMAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Investor Presentation May 2022
PU
05/27Raymond James Adjusts Price Target for Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd to $18 From $23, ..
MT
05/26MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES : Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
05/26TRANSCRIPT : Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 26, 2022
CI
05/26Maxeon Solar Technologies Fiscal Q1 Loss Expands, Revenue Rises
MT
05/26Earnings Flash (MAXN) MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES Posts Q1 Revenue $223.1M, vs. Street Es..
MT
05/26Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ap..
CI
05/26Maxeon Solar Technologies Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
PR
05/26Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of 20..
CI
05/26Maxeon Solar Technologies Working With CED Greentech to Expand Residential Channel Prog..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 132 M - -
Net income 2022 -218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,47x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 585 M 585 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 4 202
Free-Float 50,2%
Chart MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,11 $
Average target price 13,60 $
Spread / Average Target 3,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey W. Waters Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kai Strohbecke Chief Financial Officer
Donald A. Colvin Chairman
Markus Sickmoeller Chief Operations Officer
Kevin J. Kennedy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.-5.68%585
TONGWEI CO.,LTD5.36%32 016
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.7.32%26 511
JA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-1.51%22 959
TIANJIN ZHONGHUAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD.4.79%21 169
TRINA SOLAR CO., LTD-21.51%20 155