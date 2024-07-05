



UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549









FORM 6-K

Report of Foreign Private Issuer

Pursuant to Rule 13a-16 or 15d-16

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934





Date of Report: July 2024





Commission File Number: 001-39368









MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

(Exact Name of registrant as specified in its charter)





8 Marina Boulevard #05-02

Marina Bay Financial Centre

018981, Singapore

(Address of principal executive office)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F:





Form 20-F ☒ Form 40-F ☐





Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1): ☐

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7): ☐

























Legal Proceeding





On June 27, 2024, a putative class action complaint (the "Complaint") was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California by a shareholder of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. ("Maxeon" or the "Company") against Maxeon and certain of our officers.The Complaint alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the rules promulgated thereunder in connection with certain disclosures made by the Company between November 13, 2023 and May 30, 2024 relating to our relationship and dealings with SunPower Corporation ("SunPower"), seeking unspecified damages.





The Company strongly believes that this Complaint is without merit and will vigorously defend itself against the allegations. Maxeon has provided compliant disclosures related to its relationship with SunPower, the settlement agreement between the two parties following termination of the master supply agreements with SunPower, and the impact such terminations have had on our financial position. As disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC" or the "Commission"), Maxeon continues to build its own dealer channel in the U.S., and to make positive strides in the right direction.









Incorporation by Reference





The information contained in this report is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statements on Form F-3 (File No. 333-271971), Form F-3 (File No. 333-265253), Form F-3 (File No. 333-268309), Form S-8 (File No. 333-277501) and Form S-8 (File No. 333-241709), each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Forward-Looking Statements





This current report on Form 6-K contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated outcome of the litigation. The forward-looking statements can be also identified by terminology such as "may," "might," "could," "will," "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements.





These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks. The reader should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurances that the plans, initiatives or expectations upon which they are based will occur. A detailed discussion of factors that could cause or contribute to such differences and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Commission from time to time, including our most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors". Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC at www.sec.gov, or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at https://corp.maxeon.com/investor-relations . All forward-looking statements in this current report on Form 6-K are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

















SIGNATURES





Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.





MAXEON SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, LTD.

(Registrant) July 5, 2024 By: /s/ Kai Strohbecke Kai Strohbecke Chief Financial Officer













































Document