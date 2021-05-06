Maxeon Solar Technologies : and Clean Capital Energy Group Join Forces to Bring More High-Quality Green Solar Energy to Austria

SINGAPORE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN), a global leader in solar innovation and channels, today announced that it has been selected by Clean Capital Energy Group (CCE), one of Austria's largest and most experienced solar energy service company, as their primary premium solar panel technology provider to build a growing base of residential and commercial solar customers in Austria. This partnership comes after more than 2 years of collaboration with CCE as an official installation partner.

The CCE Group, with headquarters in Garsten, Austria, has built a global presence by establishing subsidiaries, joint ventures and shareholdings. Worldwide, CCE has solar projects with a capacity exceeding 2 gigawatts in various stages of development, implementation and operation. Across Austria, the company has almost 10 years of experience in installing and servicing solar systems as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction), ranging from residential to small utility scale projects.

For most of their distributed generation (DG) projects, CCE utilizes the innovative SunPower branded panels manufactured and commercialized by Maxeon Solar Technologies to ensure higher efficiency, enhanced reliability and superior energy production, including better shade performance, to their customers. Maxeon's SunPower panels help solve some of the most common issues encountered with retrofitting a roof top solar system onto an existing roof, including space constraints and obstacles which cast shade on the roof.

"Quality is at the heart of every solar photovoltaic system that CCE finances, develops, builds and operates, for the market or for CCE's inhouse portfolio," said Robert Bogner, Managing Director at CCE Austria. "Our customers trust us for our cost-effective and efficient PV solutions, and we trust using SunPower brand panels because they deliver what we expect: maximum performance and durability. Reliability is also our top priority. Premium products with longer warranties, like SunPower brand panels, mean greater peace of mind, and a secured return on investment for our customers and ourselves."

Vincent Maurice, General Manager DG EMEA at Maxeon Solar Technologies, commented, "Maxeon's unique value proposition of advanced panel technology, high-output performance and proven reliability is driving rapid growth in European distributed generation channels. We expect Austria to contribute to this expansion thanks to its strong renewable-oriented policy and the high growth potential. We have had tremendous success with CCE to date, and this partnership will deepen our commitment to the region. CCE has the wealth of expertise and a customer-focused approach that is a great fit for the promising and fast-growing Austrian solar market."

To learn more about solar solutions for homes and business from Maxeon Solar Technologies, please visit https://sunpower.maxeon.com/int/solar-solutions.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is Powering Positive Change™. Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon designs and manufactures Maxeon® and SunPower® brand solar panels, and has sales operations in more than 100 countries, operating under the SunPower brand in certain countries outside the United States. The company is the leader in solar innovation with access to over 1,000 patents and two best-in-class solar panel product lines. Maxeon products span the global rooftop and solar power plant markets through a network of more than 1,200 trusted partners and distributors. A pioneer in sustainable solar manufacturing, Maxeon leverages a 35-year history in the solar industry and numerous awards for its technology. For more information about how Maxeon is Powering Positive Change™ visit us at www.maxeon.com , on LinkedIn and on Twitter @maxeonsolar .

About CCE Group GmbH

The CCE Group GmbH was founded in Austria in 2010 and focuses on the development, realisation, financing and management of large open-space PV systems as well as private and commercial rooftop PV systems. With its solution-oriented approach, which reflects many years of experience along the entire value chain, the company aims to make an important contribution to the global energy turnaround. The CCE Group is headquartered in Garsten (Austria) and provides offices in Germany, Italy, France, the Netherlands and Chile. Worldwide, CCE implements solar projects with a total output of around two gigawatts in different phases of development. Around one hundred employees contribute daily to making these projects a reality. www.cce.solar

